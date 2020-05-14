Estonia among the countries best prepared against cyberattacks

According to the Estonian National Cyber Security Index that ranks over 160 countries’ cyber security status, Estonia is among the top 10 countries best prepared against cyberattacks.
The National Cyber Security Index is developed by the Estonian e-Governance Academy and it uses the know-how of Estonian cyber security experts, measures countries’ level of cyber security and identifies the main fields of priority that need to be tackled in order to improve status of cyber security.
The index also provides an overview of countries’ preparedness to prevent and fight cyberattacks and crimes, the e-Governance Academy said. “Analysing these fields helps governments identify the gaps in policies and strategies that should to be tackled to improve a country’s cyber security,” it added.
According to the index, the top ten countries best prepared against cyberattacks are Greece, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Spain, Croatia, France, Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands.
Helps see the shortcomings and plan the next steps
Epp Maaten, the programme director of national cyber security at the e-Governance Academy, said there were no territorial borders in the cyberspace, therefore, the problems – but also the solutions – are often very similar from place to place.
“Allowing comparability between countries and breaking down the scores into specific measurable aspects, the NCSI enables countries to see the shortcomings and plan the next steps to make their cyber space more secure,” Maaten said in a statement.
Founded in 2002, the e-Governance Academy is a non-profit think tank and consultancy organisation. It’s a joint initiative of the Estonian government, the Open Society Institute and the United Nations Development Programme.
The academy creates and transfers knowledge and best practice in the area of digital transformation: e-governance, e-democracy and national cyber security. The academy also publishes the national cyber security handbook, to support the global development of resilient cyber defense capabilities.
Cover: The command centre of a cyber exercise in Estonia. The image is illustrative.