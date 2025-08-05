Estonia emerges as the world’s best retirement destination

Estonia, long known for its digital savvy and quiet resilience, has just been named the world’s best place to retire – outpacing 136 countries in a new global ranking that highlights safety, healthcare, and cost of living.
For decades, Northern Europe’s reputation for social stability, excellent healthcare, and clean air has made it a magnet for retirees seeking a comfortable twilight chapter; yet few would have guessed that Estonia – population 1.3 million, GDP per capita a fraction of its Nordic neighbours – would eclipse them all.
In a surprise to retirement planners and lifestyle pundits alike, Estonia has been ranked the best country in the world to retire by Everly Life, an insurance firm whose report analysed 137 nations across six core indicators: cost of living, healthcare quality, safety, air quality, elderly population share, and retirement visa accessibility.
Estonia came top with a score of 79.4 – beating Norway, Portugal and even Australia. The reason? Balance. “Estonia’s top ranking demonstrates how balanced excellence trumps single-category dominance,” the report declared. It is not the cheapest, nor does it boast the highest healthcare scores – but it performs well enough across all metrics to rise above the rest.
Safety without the crushing costs
The Baltic state scored a respectable 77.7 on healthcare, 76.5 on safety, and its air quality is among the best in Europe (pollution index: just 4.6). At the same time, a relatively low cost-of-living index of 55.9 suggests pensions go further than in wealthier Western nations – according to the report, though this may raise eyebrows in a country that has faced some of the highest inflation rates in Europe in recent years.
“Estonia represents the sweet spot many retirees are seeking,” says Mariah Bliss, Everly Life’s spokesperson. “You’re getting Northern European healthcare standards and safety without the crushing costs of places like Switzerland or Denmark.”
That affordability is not born of neglect. Since regaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Estonia has become a poster child for digital governance. It boasts an e-residency programme, seamless online public services, and a tax system lauded for its simplicity. The digital infrastructure is not merely a novelty but a real draw for globally mobile retirees keen to maintain connectivity without sacrificing quality of life.
Critically, Estonia’s 20.91% elderly population signals a society already adapted to ageing. In cities like Tartu or Pärnu, one finds quiet parks, clean public transport, and healthcare facilities that – while not opulent – are efficient and accessible. English is widely spoken, and EU residency makes the transition easier for many Europeans.
Latvia also ranks in the top ten
In second place is Norway (77.3), whose stellar healthcare index of 83 could not fully counterbalance its daunting cost-of-living score of 78.9. Portugal, in third place (77.1), presents the most obvious value: its Mediterranean climate, strong healthcare (77.4), and low living costs (45.8) are paired with Europe’s highest share of elderly residents – 24.1%.
Other top-ten contenders include Spain, Australia, Canada, and Latvia, Estonia’s southern neighbour. Southern Europe and the Anglosphere continue to appeal, but digital transformation and relative affordability are shifting attention to less traditional locales.
Retirement, says Bliss, is no longer just about sun and savings. “People are looking beyond beaches and bottom lines. Health infrastructure, political stability, and digital services matter more now – especially over the 20 or 30 years many will spend in retirement.”
Ranking the top ten retirement destinations
(Total score out of 100)
- Estonia – 79.41
- Norway – 77.30
- Portugal – 77.10
- Spain – 74.49
- Australia – 71.74
- Canada – 71.51
- Latvia – 71.21
- Hungary – 70.90
- Malta – 70.81
- Italy – 70.80