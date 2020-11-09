Starting from Monday, 9 November, people arriving in Estonia from all European countries will have to self-isolate for ten days.
From 9 November, the mandatory self-isolation does not apply to people arriving in Estonia from a country of the European Union and the European Economic Area, the Schengen area and a country included on the common list of the EU with an infection rate below 50 people per 100,000 inhabitants.
Based on the coronavirus infection rate, the 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving in Estonia from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation requirement.
Certain exceptions apply to people arriving from Lithuania, Latvia and Finland
People arriving in Estonia from Lithuania, Latvia and Finland will not be required to self-isolate if they have taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results.
Arrivals from Lithuania, Latvia and Finland are also exempt from the self-isolation requirement if they come to Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit. When travelling to Estonia for the reasons listed above, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay. People arriving from Uruguay are subject to the 10-day self-isolation.
People returning to Estonia from high-risk countries of COVID-19 can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing the novel coronavirus at the airport and the seaport.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
