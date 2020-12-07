People arriving in Estonia from all European countries will need to self-isolate

As it has been for weeks now, people arriving in Estonia from any European country will need to self-isolate for ten days to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to the Estonian foreign ministry, the self-isolation requirement does not apply to people arriving in Estonia from a country of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate below 50 people per 100,000 inhabitants.
Unfortunately, no country in Europe qualifies as such. Therefore, people arriving in Estonia from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will need to self-isolate for 10 days.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation.
People arriving from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland don’t need to self-isolate if they have taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result was negative, or if they arrive in Estonia to work, study, receive health services, for family reasons or for transit.
Arrivals from Japan and Uruguay will need to self-isolate
When travelling to Lithuania, Latvia or Finland from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results, the foreign ministry said.
Self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country included on the common list of the EU with an infection rate below 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants. It is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay. People arriving from Japan and Uruguay are subject to a 10-day self-isolation.
People returning to Estonia from high-risk countries of COVID-19 can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for the novel coronavirus at the airport and seaport.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
The cover image is illustrative. Photo by Anneli Arusaar.