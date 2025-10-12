From Tallinn with purrs: how I adopted a cat in Estonia

A four-month internship in Tallinn introduced me not only to Estonia’s culture and landscapes but also to a tiny orange-and-white kitten – who ended up travelling home with me to Italy.
When I boarded a plane to Tallinn in April, I thought I knew what to expect from my four-month university internship. I was eager to gain work experience, live abroad in a new city and explore a northern country I knew little about. What I didn’t anticipate was that Estonia would give me a lifelong companion – an orange-and-white kitten now happily settled with me in Italy.
My first impressions of Tallinn were shaped by contrasts. The medieval Old Town felt like stepping into a fairy tale, while just a short walk away, modern architecture and buzzing cafés reminded me that Estonia is also one of Europe’s most digitally advanced societies. The air was crisp and fresh, and I was struck by how present nature seemed, even in the capital. Parks, forests, and the sea were never far away, and the city felt calmer and more spacious than other European capitals I had visited.
I quickly fell in love with Tallinn’s everyday rhythm. I spent many evenings by the sea, watching sunsets that painted the sky in endless shades of pink and orange. I spent weekends exploring the countryside around Tallinn – a landscape dotted with lakes and forests, where the silence was broken only by birdsong – and once even joined a mushroom hunt, which felt like a true Estonian rite of passage.
Food also became one of the joys of my stay. Tallinn always seemed to be hosting some kind of food fair or market, each one an opportunity to sample local produce and traditional dishes. And then there were the cafés. I must have visited dozens of them, not only for the cosy atmosphere but also because I developed a small obsession with Estonian pastries. Whether sweet or savoury, they were the perfect companion for long afternoons of studying, reading, or writing.
Beyond daily life, I was also touched by Estonian culture in a deeper way. I had the chance to experience the spirit of Tantsupidu (the Dance Festival) and Laulupidu (the Song Festival). Even though I was only a visitor, the sight of so many people coming together to sing and dance – carrying their traditions with such pride and unity – was incredibly moving. It offered a glimpse of how culture, history, and identity are intertwined here, and why these festivals are so deeply cherished.
However, what truly helped me understand Estonia were the many open courtyards I visited during local events, where I met Estonian people, tasted and shared homemade traditional food, and even bought a beautifully embroidered purse from an Estonian grandmother.
It was in late April, only a few weeks after my arrival, that I visited an animal shelter to conduct an interview with one of the workers. We talked about the shelter’s mission and the challenges they faced, and at one point she mentioned that they were looking for people to foster cats. Almost without thinking, I offered to help.
A week later, I was entrusted with a six-month-old kitten – orange and white, with curious eyes and a playful personality. At first, I saw it as a temporary responsibility, a way to help the shelter during my stay. But as the weeks passed, the little cat became part of my daily routine. She greeted me at the door, curled up beside me while I studied, and filled the apartment with warmth and energy.
By the end of my internship, the idea of leaving her behind felt impossible. What had begun as fostering had quietly turned into adoption. After some paperwork, a few logistical hurdles, and plenty of determination, I arranged to bring her back with me to Italy. She handled the journey bravely, and today she is happily exploring her new home – a living reminder of my time in Estonia.
Looking back, my four months in Tallinn gave me far more than professional experience. They offered a glimpse of Estonia’s unique character – its closeness to nature, its love of music and dance, its food culture, and its warm cafés where time seems to slow down. And, most unexpectedly, they gave me my cat, who will forever connect me to that chapter of my life.
Estonia might not be the first place that comes to mind when imagining life-changing journeys. But for me, those months proved how deeply a new environment can shape you – sometimes through a song, a sunset, a pastry, or a small kitten with orange-and-white fur.