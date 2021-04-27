Jordanian boxer, knocked out by an Estonian, dies

An 18-year-old boxer from Jordan, Rashed al-Swaisat, has died ten days after he was knocked out by Estonian Anton Vinogradov in a boxing match that took place in Kielce, Poland.
Vinogradov knocked al-Swaisat out in a preliminary-round light heavyweight fight on 16 April. According to the Associated Press, he was treated in the ring and then hospitalised.
Estonian news portal Delfi said al-Swaisat underwent a brain surgery at the hospital. “It’s unclear whether al-Swaisat’s life was ended by an injury during the fight or whether it was a preliminary health condition that had worsened,” Delfi said.
“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA Youth World Championships,” the International Boxing Association said. AIBA is the organisation’s French-language acronym.
Polish police are investigating
“Rashed is in our hearts and in our prayers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.”
Polish police have opened an investigation into al-Swaisat’s death. “Police officers are planning interviews and the prosecutors’ office is involved,” a spokesman for the Polish police said.
The president of the Estonian Boxing Association, Kalle Klandorf, told Delfi that boxing is sadly a sports where such incidents may happen. “I would like to express my condolences to [the fighter’s] family, athletes and the country,” Klandorf told the news portal.
Cover: Rashed-al-Swaisat, a Jordanian boxer, died ten days after having been knocked out by Estonian Anton Vinogradov. Photo: AIBA.