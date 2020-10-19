Only people coming to Estonia from three European countries don’t have to self-isolate

From Monday, 19 October, only people coming from Cyprus, Greece and Norway don’t have to self-isolate when they arrive in Estonia; people coming from the rest of Europe need to self-quarantine for two weeks once they arrive in Estonia.
From 19 October, the limit related to the self-isolation requirement in Estonia is 47.8 (Estonia’s infection rate times 1.1). The mandatory self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country of the European Union and the European Economic Area, the Schengen area and a country included on the common list of the EU with an infection rate below 47.8 persons per 100,000 inhabitants, the Estonian foreign ministry said.
This means that based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from 19 October, a two-week self-isolation requirement will apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Vatican and the United Kingdom.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to passengers arriving from Cyprus, Greece and Norway.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 14 days and have travelled to Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland if they have taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative.
People arriving from Canada, Georgia and Tunisia will have to self-isolate
When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia and return to normal life in case of a negative result. Self-isolation is required while waiting for the test results.
Also, people arriving in Estonia from Lithuania, Latvia and Finland for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit don’t have to self-quarantine.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. Passengers arriving from Canada, Georgia and Tunisia are subject to a two-week self-isolation. Passengers arriving in Estonia from any of the remaining countries on the list are not obligated to isolate.
From 1 September, people arriving in Estonia from high-risk countries can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for COVID-19 at the airport and port.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
Cover: A pair of cyclists by the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in October. Photo by Jaanus Ree.