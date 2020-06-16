Estonia allows unrestricted entry from 25 countries

As of 15 June, the citizens, residents and other people entering Estonia from 25 countries will not be subjected to a 14-day quarantine requirement provided they had been in these countries for the previous two weeks.
Self-isolation is not compulsory for passengers arriving from Austria, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Croatia, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Switzerland, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Hungary, if they have spent at least 14 days in these countries shortly before coming to Estonia.
Based on the novel coronavirus infection rate, a two-week self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving in Estonia from Sweden, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Belgium.
On 28 May, the Estonian government approved the reopening of the country’s borders from 1 June to passengers from Europe. Estonia will admit people with no symptoms arriving from the European Union, the Schengen area or the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The list is updated every Friday and updates will take force the following Monday.
The self-isolation requirements for passengers arriving in Estonia depend on whether the coronavirus infection rate in their country of departure is above 15. This means that 15 or fewer people per 100,000 inhabitants should have contracted the virus in their country of departure in the past 14 days.
Anyone arriving in Estonia from a country with a higher infection rate must self-isolate for two weeks on arrival.
