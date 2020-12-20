People arriving in Estonia from Iceland don’t need to self-isolate

As of 21 December, Iceland is the only European country from where people can arrive in Estonia and don’t need to self-isolate.
Starting from Monday, 21 December, the mandatory self-isolation applies to people arriving in Estonia from a country, where an infection rate is above 50 persons per 100,000 inhabitants.
Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from 21 December, the 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving in Estonia from the following European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area countries: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation requirement.
People arriving from Lithuania, Latvia and Finland have exceptions
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to people arriving from Iceland and they’re not required to take a test.
People arriving from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland don’t need to self-isolate if they have taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result was negative, or if they arrive in Estonia to work, study, receive health services, for family reasons or for transit.
When travelling to Lithuania, Latvia or Finland from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results, the foreign ministry said.
From outside of Europe, only the people who arrive from Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, Thailand and Uruguay will be admitted in any EU country. People arriving from Japan and South Korea are required to self-isolate for 10 days.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
