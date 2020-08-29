People arriving in Estonia from 27 European countries must self-isolate

Based on the novel coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, 31 August, people arriving in Estonia from 27 European countries will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
These countries are: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Slovenia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
The restriction does not apply to people arriving in Estonia from Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, San Marino, Slovakia and the Vatican.
On 7 August, the Council of the European Union reviewed the list of third countries included its recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, and according to the list, it is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. Starting from 31 August, people arriving in Estonia from these countries are not obligated to self-isolate for 14 days.
However, due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry strongly advises against travelling, except for those European countries where the rate of infection is below 16 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and where mandatory restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply on your return. “The situation can change quickly on the ground and we would like to ask you to keep this in mind before departing for your destination,” the ministry said.
The foreign ministry points out that countries can change their conditions for entry and stay at short notice. “We recommend contacting the representation or the relevant authorities of your destination country for more detailed information about the conditions that apply there,” the ministry said in a statement.
Cover: Tallinn Airport. Photo by Tallinn Airport.