Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, 7 September, people arriving in Estonia from 29 European countries will have to self-isolate for two weeks.
These countries are: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
The self-isolation requirement does on apply to people arriving in Estonia from Cyprus, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and the Vatican.
On 7 August, the Council of the European Union reviewed the list of third countries included in its recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, and according to the list, it is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
Starting from Monday, 7 September, a two-week self-isolation requirement applies to passengers arriving from Canada. Anyone arriving in Estonia from any of the remaining countries on the list is not obligated to self-isolate.
From 1 September, people arriving in Estonia from high-risk countries can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for the novel coronavirus at the airport and seaport.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
The foreign ministry points out that countries can change their conditions for entry and stay at short notice. “We recommend contacting the representation or the relevant authorities of your destination country for more detailed information about the conditions that apply there,” the ministry added.
Cover: A camper van driving in Estonia. Photo by Taaniel Malleus.