Politicians to debate the future of Tallinn

Estonian World and the Estonishing Evenings event series will host an English-language political debate on the future of Tallinn at 7:00 PM on 6 October at the Philly Joe’s Club; the debate, organised less than two weeks before the local election on 17 October, is free and open to the public.
The local elections in municipalities across Estonia, including in Tallinn, will take place on 17 October 2021.
In the Tallinn City Council election, the eligibility to vote is also granted to European Union citizens who have a permanent place of residence in Tallinn – and who are at least 16 years of age on the day of election – and to foreign nationals who have a permanent place of residence in Tallinn and who reside in Estonia on the basis of a long-term residence permit or a permanent right of residence.
Over 20,000 people from the EU member states live in Estonia, majority of them in Tallinn – and their common language, as well as for other expats – is usually English.
Estonian World and Estonishing Evenings make it easier for local expats to decide who to vote for, by hosting “The future of Tallinn – local election debate” at Philly Joe’s Club with some candidates for the city council of Tallinn.
All the major parties will be represented; the debate will be in English and is centred on the issues that are most relevant to the expat community living in Tallinn.
The debaters are:
Centre Party – Vladimir Svet
EKRE – to be confirmed
Estonia 200 – Joakim Helenius
Green Party – Züleyxa Izmailova
Isamaa – Urmas Reinsalu
Reform Party – Pärtel-Peeter Pere
Social Democrats – Raimond Kaljulaid
The debate will be moderated by Joao Rei and Silver Tambur, the editor-in-chief of Estonian World. The audience is encouraged to ask questions in advance of the debate on Slido platform.
Organised in partnership with Estonian World online magazine, the Estonishing Evenings series runs English-speaking events that host different speakers expressing their viewpoints and experiences on hot topics and matters concerning both the locals and non-natives living in Estonia. So far, it has hosted 35 events, attended by approximately 3,000 people from 75 different countries.
The event will take place at the Philly Joe’s Club, Vabaduse väljak 10 (Freedom Square 10) in Tallinn. The doors and the bar will open at 6:00 PM. The event will start at 7:00 PM.
Cover: Maakri quarter and a view to the Old Town of Tallinn. Photo by Kaupo Kalda.