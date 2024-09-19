Tallinn to pilot AI monitoring of bus lanes and stops

The Estonian capital, Tallinn, is partnering with Irish artificial intelligence company Hayden AI to pilot automated monitoring of bus lanes and stops under the “Test in Tallinn” initiative.
The project, starting in November, will run for 90 days on bus lines 5 and 67 to track traffic violations. No fines will be issued during this phase.
Margot Roose, Tallinn’s deputy mayor for entrepreneurship, said in a statement that the “Test in Tallinn” project invites companies to test innovative solutions in real-world conditions. “Tallinn stands to benefit from the technologies, which could be implemented if successful. Among other things, we’re exploring AI to regulate bus lane and parking space use.”
The capital’s deputy mayor for transport, Kristjan Järvan, said bus lane misuse due to traffic jams is a daily issue, slowing down public transport. “Our goal is to reduce congestion and ensure efficient public transport, especially during rush hours.”
Hayden AI, an Irish tech firm, specialises in AI solutions to monitor bus lane misuse.
This trial marks Tallinn as the fourth European city to test Hayden AI’s technology, following trials in cities like New York, where, according to the company, it improved public transport travel times by 40% and reduced traffic accidents by 34%. Other European cities, including Gdańsk, Braga, and Cork, have also participated in similar trials, with Barcelona set to follow.