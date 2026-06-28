Editorial: Estonia’s cool opportunity

As much of Western Europe becomes unbearably hot, Estonia has a chance to turn its climate, space and slowness into a serious tourism advantage.
Europe’s summer holiday map is being redrawn. For decades, the logic was simple: go south. A proper holiday meant heat, glare, sand, wine and a certain amount of voluntary dehydration. The Mediterranean had the weather, the mythology and the market.
That bargain is becoming less attractive. A summer of 40°C (104°F) streets, overheated trains and nights spent negotiating with a hotel air conditioner is not everyone’s idea of civilisation. Climate change has not abolished the appeal of the south. It has, however, made the old assumption look less automatic. More travellers will start asking not where it is hottest, but where it is still pleasant.
Estonia should answer that question more loudly.
The country has an advantage that sounds modest only to those who have never tried to cross Rome, Paris or Madrid in a heatwave. It is cooler. Its summers are light rather than oppressive, green rather than scorched, and usually mild enough for walking, sleeping and eating outside without medical consequences. In a warming Europe, that is not a footnote. It is an asset.
Tourism people have produced an ugly word for this shift: “coolcation”. One may wince at the term and still notice the market. Families with small children, older travellers, city-breakers and remote workers do not necessarily want another week of being roasted. They want air, space and usable days. Estonia has all three, plus white nights, islands, bogs, forests, beaches, good food and a capital close enough to the airport to make most European cities look badly organised.
The pitch should be simple: come north to breathe.
This does not require Estonia to reinvent itself. It requires it to stop apologising for what it is. Tallinn is not Barcelona, and should not try to be. Pärnu is not Nice. Saaremaa is not Sicily. That is precisely the point. Estonia’s summer offer is not excess, but proportion: small cities, long evenings, clean beaches, empty roads, quiet islands and nature that is accessible without being packaged to death.
The obvious markets are Britain, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Italy. These are countries with large outbound tourism markets, good air links and increasingly uncomfortable summers. Estonia need not persuade their citizens to abandon the south. It only needs to suggest that high summer may be the wrong moment to go there.
Heatwaves are not a joke. They kill people, strain hospitals and expose bad housing, bad planning and social inequality. Estonia should not market itself with a smug “while you burn, we chill” campaign, however tempting that may be to the more feral corners of social media. The better message is calmer and more adult: Europe’s summers are changing. Holidays can change too.
There is also a choice about the kind of tourists Estonia wants. The answer should not be more day-trippers poured into Tallinn’s old town like warm lager into a plastic cup. The better prize is longer stays, visitors who go beyond the capital and travellers who value what Estonia has in abundance: room, quiet, nature and time. That means promoting islands, national parks, small towns, spas, beaches and slow routes, not just the usual medieval postcard.
The state and the industry should make this easier. English-language information outside Tallinn remains patchy. Public transport to beaches and nature areas is often less intuitive than it should be. Tourism boards should bundle sensible summer itineraries: Tallinn and Lahemaa, Pärnu and Kihnu, Saaremaa and Muhu, Tartu and Peipsi, bog walks and smoke saunas. Sell the country as a network of cool places, not a capital with a hinterland.
Nor should Estonia oversell the weather. The country gets hot too, and climate change does not stop politely at the Baltic Sea. But its advantage is relative, real and valuable. It should be treated as such.
Estonia has spent years telling the world that it is digital, agile and secure. All true enough. Yet in the European summer now taking shape, another quality may matter more. Estonia is liveable. Bright, green, uncrowded and cool.
That is not a consolation prize. It is the new luxury.
Read also: UK paper names Tallinn among the best European cities to visit this summer