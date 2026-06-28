UK paper names Tallinn among the best European cities to visit this summer

British newspaper The Sunday Times, the weekend edition of The Times, recommends Tallinn as one of the best European cities to visit this summer.
The list, compiled by the newspapers freelance travel writer, Sean Newsom, features 25 destinations across Europe that have “more to offer than a breeze”, considering the current heatwave that’s made many people in Western Europe suffer.
The 25 cities on Newsom’s list are, in his words, “destinations that offer brain food as well as feasting, partying and picnics. In many, but not all, you’ll enjoy low-season hotel pricing too, because despite the roasting heat of July and August, many of us are still determined to holiday on a Mediterranean beach. So you can upgrade not just your idea of what summer in a city can be, you can bunk down in a posher hotel too.”
The Estonian capital is listed 20th in the list. The report notes that “Pocket-sized it may be, but central Tallinn packs an unexpected cultural punch. Not just because of the thicket of domes, spires and steeply gabled merchant’s houses that shelters behind its medieval walls.”
“Its national art museum, Kumu, is packed with colour and invention … while the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom calmly explains the cruelties of the long Soviet occupation,” the newspaper says.
“After which you’ll need to lighten the mood, courtesy of a picnic and some paddling at Pirita Beach. The elegant Hotel Telegraaf is the place to shower off the sand afterwards.”
Among other cities mentioned in the list are Vienna, Austria; Stockholm, Sweden; Galway City, Ireland; Gdansk, Poland; and Helsinki, Finland.
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