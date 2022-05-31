Pictures: The Ukrainian Cultural Day in Tallinn

Over 1,000 people on 29 May gathered by the Tallinn TV Tower to celebrate Ukrainian culture and offer support to the country invaded by Russia.
The visitors were able to taste traditional Ukrainian cuisine such as varenyky (dumplings), borscht, cabbage rolls, traditional cakes and sweets. The food was served by the local Ukrainian organisations – the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia; the Union of Ukrainian Women in Estonia; a recently established Ukrainian restaurant, Faina Ukraina; and various Ukrainian food enthusiasts.
The participants of the cultural day had the chance to showcase Ukrainian business, design and handicrafts, including traditional items, such as motanka dolls, ethnic ceramic jewellery, wreaths and embroidered shirts. Thanks to the event, the participants managed to collect donations for humanitarian aid and to support the Ukrainian armed forces.
The event also included various performances which visitors had the chance to enjoy: Ukrainian poetry reading, traditional singing by the folk bands Zhurba and Rodovid, film screenings and musical shows.
“Seeing people dancing, singing and enjoying Ukrainian culture was truly heart-warming. Ukrainians, Estonians and the international community came together to support Ukraine. We hope it will become an annual tradition with cooperation of the TV Tower Foundation; it was a wonderful experience,” Dalisa Cisneros, a board member of International Women’s Network in Estonia, an organiser of the event, said in a statement.