A Ukrainian cultural day to be held in Tallinn

Estonia-based Ukrainians will share their culture and traditions with the local and international community at the Ukrainian Cultural Day, due to take place by the Tallinn TV Tower on 28 May.
The cultural day is organised by the NGO, International Women’s Network in Estonia, and the Tallinn TV Tower Foundation.
“This is a unifying event where Ukrainians, away from home, will be able to share their culture and traditions with the local and international community in Estonia,” the organisers said in a statement.
Many Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes after Russia invaded Ukraine and who have been able to find refuge in Estonia, will join the event, together with Ukrainians who already call Estonia home.
“Many Ukrainians now need moral support, especially those who have recently arrived. Moreover, most temporary migrants are women and children. Therefore, the International Women’s Network in Estonia has taken the initiative to organise an event that will unite Ukrainians, allow them to get to know each other, and make visitors closer to Ukrainian culture, cuisine, and traditions,” Dalisa Cisneros, a board member of International Women’s Network in Estonia, said in a statement.
“Our goal is to give voice to migrant women, as well as to strengthen the support and collaborative networks of all minorities in Estonia. Bringing people together through events of cultural diversity is a way to celebrate differences and of making visible the efforts of small businesses that need an extra push to bloom.”
The event will feature Ukrainian food and music, screenings of Ukrainian films and a fair.
The Ukrainian Cultural Day will take place by the Tallinn TV Tower from 12 PM – 6 PM on 28 May.
