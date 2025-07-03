Estonia to host a Ukraine reconstruction conference in 2027

Estonia is planning to host an international conference dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027.
On 3 July, the Estonian foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, presented a memorandum on Ukraine’s reconstruction to the government. The document will form the basis for Estonia’s cooperation with Ukraine on reconstruction and development over the coming years.
Tsahkna also confirmed that Estonia would organise a global Ukraine reconstruction conference in 2027.
“Ukraine’s reconstruction will be the largest strategic economic project in Europe in the coming decades, and it is vital for the Estonian state and our entrepreneurs to be involved from the outset,” he said.
According to the World Bank, the cost of restoring infrastructure damaged by the war alone is estimated to exceed €500 billion.
Estonia has contributed €42 million to Ukraine’s reconstruction
“Estonia is already at the forefront of Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts. We have contributed approximately €7 million per year, and we have involved other countries in our projects, whose combined contribution has amounted to around €15 million,” Tsahkna noted.
Since the start of the full-scale war, Estonia has allocated over €42 million towards Ukraine’s reconstruction, with €11 million planned for this year. While Estonia’s efforts are primarily focused on the Zhytomyr Oblast, support extends to other regions of Ukraine in specific sectors.
To date, Estonia has constructed the Ovruch kindergarten, rebuilt the Malyn Bridge, erected four family houses for families with orphans, and organised advanced training for 162 senior Ukrainian officials.
Further work is underway, including the construction of additional family homes and apartment buildings for internally displaced persons in Ovruch and Brusyliv, the renovation of a youth centre in Malyn, upgrades to Berdychiv hospital, and the reconstruction of residential buildings in the city of Zhytomyr.