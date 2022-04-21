Estonian parliament: Russia’s war in Ukraine is a genocide

The Estonian parliament today adopted a statement on Russia’s war against Ukraine, calling the invasion a “genocide”.
The statement, “On the War Crimes and Genocide Committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine”, was presented by 84 MPs in the 101-seat parliament and 86 members voted in favour.
The statement says that it has been ascertained that in the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, systematic and massive war crimes have been committed against the Ukrainian nation by Russia’s armed forces. “These crimes are ideologically incited by Russia’s political and military leadership and its national propaganda authorities.”
“In the temporarily occupied territories, in particular the towns of Bucha, Borodyanka, Hostomel, Irpin, Mariupol and many other Ukrainian settlements, the Russian Federation has committed acts of genocide, inter alia mass atrocities against the civilian population. These have consisted of murders, enforced disappearances, deportations, imprisonment, torture, rape and desecration of corpses,” the statement says.
In its statement, the Estonian parliament recognises as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian nation the actions committed by Russia and urges other national parliaments and international organisations to do the same. It said it “calls for support to the investigation of these crimes, the prosecution of the perpetrators and the establishment of an international court for this purpose”.
The parliament also “calls on countries around the world to immediately strengthen the sanctions against the Russian Federation, including by ending the trade of energy carriers with Russia with no exceptions, and to increase military assistance and humanitarian aid of critical importance to Ukraine”. The legislature also “expresses deep respect to the Ukrainian nation in their fight for freedom, commemorates the fallen, and mourns the victims”.