Estonia brings together young people to develop green ideas

Estonia, as the coordinator of the Nordic-Baltic cooperation format NB8 – Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden – will bring together young people from eight countries to develop green ideas as part of international cooperation.
During the idea creation day, “Empowering Youth on 21 November: Green Together”, young people from these eight countries are working together to find solutions to environmental problems.
According to the patron of the idea creation day, the Estonian prime minister, Jüri Ratas, in order to mitigate the effects of climate change, it is necessary to find new solutions in many areas so as to leave behind a liveable home planet for the future generations. “I hope that several ideas that emerge from international youth cooperation can soon be used, helping us slow down climate change. I encourage young people to actively participate,” Ratas said in a statement.
The international green idea competition expects young people to have innovative solutions to reduce consumption, develop sustainable food systems and promote the circular economy and sustainable mobility.
The International Idea Day is taking place virtually and is organised in partnership with the Estonian-founded hackathon organiser, Garage48, and Cleantech ForEst, an Estonian non-profit that supports and funds early stage green technology startups.
Since 1992, the Nordic-Baltic Cooperation – or NB8 – has brought together Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to informally discuss relevant topics of regional and international importance.
