Tallinn opens a green technology exhibition

The Estonian capital, Tallinn, currently holding the European Green Capital 2023 title, is opening a green technology exhibition – called NEXPO Tallinn – that is focussed on green innovation and will showcase nearly 80 exhibitors from around the world.

One of the central aims of the exhibition is to raise awareness among the people of Estonia about green technologies and showcase how these innovative solutions will affect our daily lives in the future. Green innovation is gaining momentum around the globe, and many solutions that used to be considered science fiction are now becoming tangible. 

“This new future of sustainability will arrive faster than we thought. We should not regard green technology as something unattainable, too complex or even beyond our grasp. To survive and thrive, we must remain curious and courageous, while also embracing change, and make the best use of these innovative solutions,” Teele Joost, the head coordinator of NEXPO Tallinn, said in a statement. 

“How to use cosmic muon radiation to assess the condition of buildings? How could the cosmetics industry use fats and oils produced from residues of forest, agricultural and food industries? How does it feel to travel in a self-driving car? How will meat be grown in laboratories of the future? One can find the answers to these and many other questions at NEXPO Tallinn,” Joost noted.

The exhibition is taking place in Tallinn from 13 to 17 November. 

