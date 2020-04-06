Estonian cyber security company shares free cyber hygiene training with Ukrainian police cadets

The Estonian-based cyber security company, Cybexer Technologies, is supporting the Ukrainian National Academy of Internal Affairs with online cyber hygiene e-learning and is opening the free e-learning course to the whole world.
Cybexer has decided to contribute to personal cyber hygiene through its free online course, which is available in 13 languages, including English, Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Russian, Finnish, Swedish, French, German, Spanish, Dutch, Czech and Ukrainian.
The move stems from the response to the request of the Ukrainian National Academy of Internal Affairs to support the Ukrainian police cadets with cyber security training.
Cyber threat intelligence community has seen a steep rise of COVID-19 pandemic-related cyber incidents, which unfortunately also involve first responders, hospitals and law enforcement agencies.
The course the company offers gives the students the chance to learn and test their cyber hygiene skills and prepare against the threats in the digital world. At the end of each individual session, users receive a profile indicating the level of risk in different areas of cyber hygiene.
The objective of the course is to assess and decrease the risk emanating from user behaviour in cyberspace – ignorance or simple carelessness when using computers can bring about many problems not only for an individual user but also their co-students, colleagues, their organisation or the entire country, the company said.
Cover: Ukrainian policewomen and policeman. The image is illustrative. Photo by George Lazurenko (National Police of Ukraine).