Estonian robotics company Milrem launches an autonomous surveillance ground system

The Estonian robotics and autonomous systems developer, Milrem Robotics, will launch a newly developed autonomous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned ground system THeMIS Observe that will be showcased during the fourth iMUGS project demonstration in Belgium.
The THeMIS Observe is based on Milrem’s THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle and integrated with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment from various leaders in their fields, the company said in a statement.
The system includes a camera from Hensoldt, a radar by Thales, acoustic shot detection and a rapid obscuring system by Rheinmetall. The system can also be equipped with a light remote weapon station.
“The combination of those systems allows units to do multi-sensor identification on one platform and react faster on emerging targets,” Captain Jüri Pajuste, the defence research director at Milrem, said.
Additionally, the unit is equipped with Milrem-developed kit that enables autonomous functions such as navigation with obstacle detection and avoidance, the company added.
Developing a European standardised unmanned ground system
The THeMIS Observe will be demonstrated during the European Commission-funded iMUGS project’s demonstration in Belgium in June.
The iMUGS project aims to develop a European standardised unmanned ground system. During the project, modular and scalable architecture for hybrid manned-unmanned systems will be developed to standardise a European wide ecosystem.
Milrem Robotics is a robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator, founded in Estonia. The company is known for its THeMIS and Multiscope unmanned ground vehicles and the Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle. The first two are intended for supporting dismounted military service members and civilian use, respectively; the Type-X is a wingman for mechanised units.
The THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle has already been acquired by 13 countries, eight of which are members of NATO, according to the company.