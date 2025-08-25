Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

By / / Leave a Comment / Culture / 3 minutes of reading

25 August – 31 August 2025

Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.

Networking for Creatives

Location-Emoji-Symbol

Tak! Space, Telliskivi 62, Tallinn

calendario. vector de icono de calendario. icono de calendario signo ...

Wednesday, 27 August, from 6 PM

Looking to spark new creative connections? Tak! Space is opening its doors for an evening where painters, photographers, makers and all kinds of creatives can mingle, swap ideas and share contacts. Expect conversations about the highs and lows of creative work, a bit of brainstorming and plenty of chances to find collaborators. The event is in English, seats are limited – and word is, this could be the first of many.

Tickets are €8 and include snacks and drinks.

Dinner with Strangers

Location-Emoji-Symbol

To be announced

calendario. vector de icono de calendario. icono de calendario signo ...

Thursday, 29 August, from 8 PM

Everyone’s got something to bring to the table – literally. Dinner with Strangers, a social series in Tallinn, turns spontaneity into a night out you’ll actually remember: sign up, show up and share a meal with complete strangers.

Each dinner brings together just four to six people, keeping things intimate and giving you the chance to make real connections while supporting local restaurants. No apps, no gimmicks – just good food, great conversation and maybe a new friend (or two) by dessert. Tickets secure your spot, but meals and drinks are pay-as-you-go – because friendship tastes better when it’s earned.

Credits: Martti Volt / Brand Estonia

Terrace Summer Party 

Location-Emoji-Symbol

Burger Box, Kopli 4, Tallinn

calendario. vector de icono de calendario. icono de calendario signo ...

Friday, 29 August, from 7 PM

This weekend your favourite terrace turns up the vibes with Druz (aka Andrus Purde) on the decks. A fixture of Tallinn’s music scene for over a decade, he’s back with a set that’ll keep you moving while the cocktails flow.

Expect a wild ride from country to dub, funk to grime, video-game nostalgia to trip-hop… whatever your soul is craving, Druz just might drop it. Come for the drinks, stay for the beats – and let your weekend groove.

Credits: Silver Gutmann / Brand Estonia

Big Book Fair

Location-Emoji-Symbol

Balti Jaam street market, Kopli 1, Tallinn

calendario. vector de icono de calendario. icono de calendario signo ...

Saturday, 30 August, from 10 AM

Step into September on a wave of fresh stories, with a spotlight on children’s and young adult literature – though you’ll find plenty of other page-turners too. Expect a strong line-up of publishers, from Varrak, Otto Wilhelm, Pilgrim, Eesti Raamat, Argo, SE&JS, Helios, Pegasus, Paradiis, Bertram, Nordur, Nornberg & Co, Hea Lugu, Sinisukk, Draakon & Kuu, Toledo and more still to be announced.

REaD Bookstore will also be on hand with second-hand gems worth digging through. It’s all happening on “Kiosk street” – so bring your curiosity (and a roomy book bag).

KopliFest – music & culture festival

Location-Emoji-Symbol

Manufaktuuri Quarter, Tallinn

calendario. vector de icono de calendario. icono de calendario signo ...

Saturday, 30 August, from 1 PM

KopliFest 2025 is back – this time taking over the Manufaktuuri Quarter in North Tallinn. The line-up’s a mix of local favourites, with live sets from EiK, säm, Anett x Fredi, Lauri Räpp and Natali Väli, plus spoken word, hands-on workshops and activities for all ages.

Discover the area’s hidden corners on guided tours, drop into the Art Tour: How Paavli Street Became This Summer’s Art Street and fuel up on bites from local food vendors. It’s a full Saturday of music, art and community vibes – and the best part? Entry’s free.

Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Start typing and press enter to search

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top