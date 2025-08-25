Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

25 August – 31 August 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Networking for Creatives
Tak! Space, Telliskivi 62, Tallinn
Wednesday, 27 August, from 6 PM
Looking to spark new creative connections? Tak! Space is opening its doors for an evening where painters, photographers, makers and all kinds of creatives can mingle, swap ideas and share contacts. Expect conversations about the highs and lows of creative work, a bit of brainstorming and plenty of chances to find collaborators. The event is in English, seats are limited – and word is, this could be the first of many.
Tickets are €8 and include snacks and drinks.
Dinner with Strangers
To be announced
Thursday, 29 August, from 8 PM
Everyone’s got something to bring to the table – literally. Dinner with Strangers, a social series in Tallinn, turns spontaneity into a night out you’ll actually remember: sign up, show up and share a meal with complete strangers.
Each dinner brings together just four to six people, keeping things intimate and giving you the chance to make real connections while supporting local restaurants. No apps, no gimmicks – just good food, great conversation and maybe a new friend (or two) by dessert. Tickets secure your spot, but meals and drinks are pay-as-you-go – because friendship tastes better when it’s earned.
Terrace Summer Party
Burger Box, Kopli 4, Tallinn
Friday, 29 August, from 7 PM
This weekend your favourite terrace turns up the vibes with Druz (aka Andrus Purde) on the decks. A fixture of Tallinn’s music scene for over a decade, he’s back with a set that’ll keep you moving while the cocktails flow.
Expect a wild ride from country to dub, funk to grime, video-game nostalgia to trip-hop… whatever your soul is craving, Druz just might drop it. Come for the drinks, stay for the beats – and let your weekend groove.
Big Book Fair
Balti Jaam street market, Kopli 1, Tallinn
Saturday, 30 August, from 10 AM
Step into September on a wave of fresh stories, with a spotlight on children’s and young adult literature – though you’ll find plenty of other page-turners too. Expect a strong line-up of publishers, from Varrak, Otto Wilhelm, Pilgrim, Eesti Raamat, Argo, SE&JS, Helios, Pegasus, Paradiis, Bertram, Nordur, Nornberg & Co, Hea Lugu, Sinisukk, Draakon & Kuu, Toledo and more still to be announced.
REaD Bookstore will also be on hand with second-hand gems worth digging through. It’s all happening on “Kiosk street” – so bring your curiosity (and a roomy book bag).
KopliFest – music & culture festival
Manufaktuuri Quarter, Tallinn
Saturday, 30 August, from 1 PM
KopliFest 2025 is back – this time taking over the Manufaktuuri Quarter in North Tallinn. The line-up’s a mix of local favourites, with live sets from EiK, säm, Anett x Fredi, Lauri Räpp and Natali Väli, plus spoken word, hands-on workshops and activities for all ages.
Discover the area’s hidden corners on guided tours, drop into the Art Tour: How Paavli Street Became This Summer’s Art Street and fuel up on bites from local food vendors. It’s a full Saturday of music, art and community vibes – and the best part? Entry’s free.
