Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

04 August – 10 August 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Museum morning for children: “Fossils”
Estonian Museum of Natural History, Lai 29a, Tallinn
Tuesday 5 August, from 9:30am
Got a budding paleontologist at home? Museum Morning is a bite-sized urban day camp that takes kids (ages 6–10) on a whirlwind journey through Earth’s deep past – from trilobites and nautiloids to towering dinosaurs and shaggy mammoths. Young explorers will learn how fossils form, peer through microscopes, and dig into hands-on activities using real tools of the trade.
Expect fossil hunts, crafty creations, brain-teasing games, and plenty of dino-sized fun – all fuelled by water, juice, and healthy snacks.
Bubble cruise on the Tallinn Bay
Lennusadam marina, Vesilennuki tänav 6, Tallinn
Wednesday 6 July, from 7.00pm
Tallinn Bay, bubbles, and a boat called Mojito – yes, it’s as fun as it sounds. The Bubble Summer Cruise is a three-hour floating soirée combining quality sparkling wines, great company, and unbeatable skyline views. Hop aboard at Lennusadam (Pier A3) for a welcome drink, access to an open bar stocked with a variety of wines and fizz, and plenty of space to mingle on the deck.
There’s even a sparkling wine tasting game featuring five different types of bubbly – perfect for testing your palate while the sun dips over the city. Light lounge beats set the mood for this laid-back evening, ideal for friends, work crews, or romantic duos looking to toast summer in style.
The cruise is for adults only. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited.
Rene Paul – actually fine?
Heldeke!,Tööstuse 13, Tallinn
Thursday 7 August, from 9.00pm
Modern life’s a mess – but Actually Fine is here to laugh through it. In this one-night-only preview, Rene Paul serves up a whip-smart mix of piano cabaret, original songs, and razor-sharp improv in English. Expect 60 minutes of live music, fresh material, and spontaneous audience moments as Rene navigates the absurdities of comfort, chaos, and everything in between.
This work-in-progress show is your chance to catch never-before-heard jokes and songs before the official premiere on August 18. Come curious, leave (actually) entertained.
The show is suitable for ages 18+, and tickets are available for just 5€.
The unofficial 50 Cent afterparty
Privé Live Club, Harju tänav 6, Tallinn
Friday 8 August, from 11.00pm
After 50 Cent lights up the stage in Tallinn on Friday, 8 August, the night rolls on at Privé Live Club – where the afterparty pays full tribute to the golden era of Hip-Hop and RnB. From 23:00 to 04:00, it’s non-stop early 2000s and 2010s anthems, served with a heavy dose of nostalgia and dancefloor energy.
No re-entry, no slow jams – just five hours of feel-good vibes for those who know the party doesn’t end when the curtain drops.
The event is strictly for adults and doesn’t allow sportswear.
Behind the closed doors of Linnahall tour
Linnahall, Tallinn
Saturday 9 August, from 4.30pm
Step into Soviet grandeur and cinematic history. Architecture buffs and curious minds alike are invited to explore Linnahall, Tallinn’s legendary concrete colossus, on a special guided tour hosted by the Estonian Centre for Architecture.
Designed in the late ’70s by Raine Karp, Riina Altmäe and Ülo Sirp for the 1980 Moscow Olympics, the building has long been closed to the public – but lives on in pop culture as the Kyiv Opera House in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Now’s your chance to roam its vast, echoing halls, hear the stories behind its brutalist design, and walk through a piece of Tallinn’s past (and Hollywood’s too).
