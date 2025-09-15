Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

15 September – 21 September 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
The Gong Comedy Show
Ratas & Kohv, Paldiski maantee 67, Tallinn
Monday, 15 September, from 7pm
Ready for comedy with bite? The Tallinn Fringe Festival is serving up a gong-smashing showdown where comics race the clock and your laughs decide their fate.
Fronted by Ana Falcon – fresh off a full run at the Edinburgh Fringe – this no-holds-barred night hands the power to the crowd. Three audience members take the judge’s seat, calling time on shaky sets and cheering on the sharpest punchlines.
Expect rapid-fire gags, ruthless exits and a whole lot of glorious chaos.
Tattoo & Lifestyle Fair
Kultuurikatel, Kursi 3 Tallinn
From Friday, 19 September, to Sunday, 20 September
Street Mirror Expo returns in 2025, inked and louder than ever. What started in 2010 at Rock Café has evolved into one of Estonia’s biggest showcases of tattoo culture – and it’s only grown bolder with age.
This year the festival takes over Kultuurikatel, filling the industrial halls with buzzing needles, bold lines and the artists who set the trends. Expect top studios from Estonia and beyond, live tattooing, and a deep dive into the lifestyle that comes with the ink – fashion, music, attitude included.
Seasoned collector, first-timer, or just tattoo-curious? Street Mirror Expo is your gateway into the living, breathing canvas of contemporary tattoo culture.
Lights Show Festival
Kadriorg Park, Tallinn
From Friday, 19 September, to Saturday, 20 September
Light Walks through Kadriorg Park is back for its 18th edition, turning autumn nights into a playground of glow and sound. On 19–20 September, from 8–11pm, the free festival transforms the park with the theme The Art of Being Human.
Expect striking light installations, four visual performances and music woven through the trees – all inviting reflection on friendship, family and community. More than just a stroll, it’s an illuminated celebration of connection and creativity.
The Days of National Cultures
Various venues in Tallinn
From Saturday, 20 September, to Sunday, 28 September
Tallinn’s Days of National Cultures return this September, spotlighting the city’s rich mix of traditions. What began in 2015 as a way to mark Estonia’s Day of National Minorities (24 September) has grown into a month-long celebration of diversity.
Expect concerts, workshops, exhibitions and performances spread across the city – from Town Hall Square to Paavli Kultuurivabrik, as well as cultural centres and libraries. Food, dance, music, art and language all come together in a vibrant programme that’s mostly free and open to all ages.
Museum Family Morning
Kumu Art Museum
Sunday, 21 September, from 12pm
Kumu Family Mornings open the museum doors to kids aged 4–8 and their grown-ups. Once a month, families can dive into the galleries together – asking questions, spotting details and uncovering stories behind the art.
After the gallery visit, the adventure continues in the studio, where hands get messy and imaginations take over in creative workshops designed to make the artworks come alive.
