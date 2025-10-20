Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

20 – 26 October 2025
W.A.S.P. Album ONE Alive
Heliteas, Madara tn 22a, Tallinn
Tuesday, 21 October from 7 PM
The legendary rock icons W.A.S.P. are bringing their explosive “Album ONE Alive!” show to Helitehas. Known for their shock-rock reputation, unforgettable stage performances and 1980s metal anthems that have thrilled fans across generations, W.A.S.P. promise a night of pure rock energy and theatrical madness.
Celebrating 40 years since their groundbreaking debut album, the band will perform the entire record live from start to finish — a first in four decades. Born from the heart of the Los Angeles heavy metal scene in 1982, W.A.S.P. rose to fame with provocative lyrics, raw power and iconic hits like “I Wanna Be Somebody,” “Blind in Texas” and “Animal (F**k Like a Beast).”
With over 12 million albums sold, countless world tours and an unshakable legacy, W.A.S.P. continue to embody the rebellious spirit of rock. This autumn, Estonian fans have the rare chance to witness their fierce energy, legendary sound, and timeless attitude live on stage. One thing’s for sure — this will be a night to remember for every true rock soul.
Tallinn Fashion Week
Kultuurikatel, Tallinn
From Wednesday, 22 October to Friday, 24 October
Get ready to explore the cutting-edge of style in the heart of Estonia! The vibrant capital of Tallinn will host Tallinn Fashion Week at the iconic Kultuurikatel, bringing together the freshest designs from both the names you know and the rising stars of the fashion world. Over three days, guests will be treated to a dazzling runway spectacle where bold concepts, daring silhouettes and uniquely Estonian creativity meet international inspiration.
Whether you’re a fashion devotee, a curious city explorer or simply looking for something new to see — this is your chance to immerse in a world where trends are born and ideas take shape. Don’t miss the scene: lights, fabrics, models and ideas all come together for a style-packed weekend in Tallinn.
Banff Mountain Film Festival
Apollo Kino Solaris, Tallinn
From Wednesday, 22 October, to Thursday, 23 October
This October, Tallinn once again becomes the meeting point for adventure lovers and film enthusiasts alike as the BANFF Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2025 arrives in the city. The capital will host two unforgettable evenings filled with breathtaking stories of courage, discovery and the untamed beauty of the natural world. Held at Coca-Cola Plaza, the festival invites audiences to experience the world’s most inspiring outdoor films — direct from the legendary BANFF Centre in Canada — right here in the heart of Estonia.
Each screening showcases a hand-picked selection of short films that capture the spirit of exploration: from icy mountain climbs and daring ski descents to deep wilderness expeditions and emotional human journeys. The BANFF festival is more than just a film screening — it’s a celebration of adventure culture and a window into the lives of those who dare to go beyond limits.
Tallinn’s edition offers the perfect blend of urban comfort and wild inspiration. Whether you’re a mountaineer, cyclist, climber or simply someone who dreams of open horizons, these films will leave you moved, motivated and ready for your next adventure. So mark your calendars, bring your friends and prepare to be transported from the city lights of Tallinn to the summits of the world’s highest peaks — all in one thrilling evening.
Tallinn Oysterfest
Kultuurikatel, Tallinn
Saturday, 25 October from 2 PM
Get ready to raise your glasses and shuck some oysters — Tallinn Oysterfest is back! Now in its fourth year, this beloved annual festival marks the official opening of oyster season in true gourmet style. Taking place in the heart of the city, Oysterfest brings together over 35 different varieties of oysters from around the world, along with exquisite caviar by Sturia, one of the world’s leading producers, represented on-site.
Throughout the day, guests can enjoy tasting sessions, workshops, live demonstrations, fine wines and the joyful buzz of seafood lovers celebrating the sea’s finest flavors. Whether you’re an oyster fan or just curious to discover what makes them so special, this is your chance to dive into the ultimate seafood celebration.
Kopli Halloween Excursion
Park entrance next to Maxima store, Kopli, Tallinn
Sunday, 26 October from 2 PM
Join us for a unique walk through the fascinating Kopli district in northern Tallinn — an area once known for its shipyards and rough 1990s reputation, now transforming into one of the city’s most intriguing neighborhoods. You will explore the old cemetery, wander along the local beach strip near Põhjala and uncover stories that blend history, mystery and the spirit of renewal.
Kopli is full of surprises: rich history, atmospheric corners and vibrant creative hubs that give the area its distinctive character. To set the mood for Halloween, you’ll also hear a few ghostly tales and living-dead legends from 18th-century Tallinn — just spooky enough to make you smile.
Your guide, Hannele, is a local who loves sharing her home district’s stories and hidden gems. The tour lasts about 1.5 hours (roughly 2.5 km), dress warmly and comfortably — Kopli can be windy! The route includes asphalt, gravel, and sandy paths, so wear suitable shoes.
