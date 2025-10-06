Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

06 October– 12 October 2025
International Dinner
Tartu mnt 80J, Tallinn
Wednesday 8 October, from 6 p.m.
Pack your appetite and your curiosity — it’s time for the International Dinner, where the world meets on a single table! Bring a dish or snack from your home country, something that proudly represents your culture. Whether it’s a sizzling Spanish paella, a slice of Italian heaven (also known as pizza), delicate French crêpes or your grandmother’s top-secret family recipe, we can’t wait to taste it all. Expect good vibes, great music, plenty of laughs and maybe a new favorite dish — or even a new friend. This cultural potluck is all about sharing stories, flavors and fun, because nothing connects people faster than food. So grab your spoon, bring your spirit and let’s taste the world together!
Oktoberfest Tallinn
Unibet Arena, Tallinn
Friday, 10 October, from 6 p.m
Get ready to raise your steins and your spirits — Oktoberfest Tallinn is back, bigger and bolder than ever! Dive into a true Bavarian celebration at Unibet Arena, where the air is filled with music, laughter and the unmistakable scent of crispy pork knuckles. This year, two authentic Oktoberfest bands are flying in straight from Germany, joined by Estonia’s own legendary party crew, ONUD and the unstoppable DJ Kristo Rajasaare. Add a cold pint of traditional Munich beer — freshly imported from the world-famous Paulaner brewery — and you’ve got yourself a festival worth toasting to.
For the fourth year running, the German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce, Nordic Catering and Unibet Arena are transforming Tallinn into a slice of Bavaria. Expect bratwurst, pretzels, roasted delights and of course, the unforgettable Oktoberfest Olympics for those brave enough to compete. Don’t let autumn’s chill scare you off — the party stays warm and dry indoors, so you can dance, sing and prost the night away in full comfort.
Traditional lederhosen and dirndls are highly encouraged (and available to rent or buy on-site for spontaneous partygoers). Whether you’re joining friends at a table or diving into the general admission crowd, this is your chance to experience the heart of Munich right here in Estonia. So grab your hat, gather your crew, and prepare for an unforgettable night of music, food, and Bavarian magic — Oktoberfest Tallinn is waiting!
Apple-Flavoured Autumn Fair
TV Tower, Tallinn
Saturday, 11 October, from 10 a.m
Celebrate the beauty of the season at the Apple-Flavoured Autumn Fair, where the Tallinn TV Tower courtyard comes alive with good tastes, community spirit and a dash of autumn magic. Bring the whole family to enjoy local flavors, handmade crafts and the cheerful buzz of market stalls offering everything from homemade preserves to garden produce — maybe even try a bit of friendly barter trading!
Have apples at home? Turn them into fresh juice with Triinu’s apple-pressing bus, visiting all the way from Hiiumaa. Just bring your apples, containers, and register in advance — and if demand is high, Triinu might even arrive a day early to make sure everyone gets a turn.
To mark the TV Tower’s 45th anniversary, visitors can enjoy a special birthday ticket price and join artist Mery Crystal Ra at 13:00 for a guided tour of her exhibition Invisible. So leave the car (and pets) at home, come by bike or public transport, and spend a warm autumn day filled with flavor, creativity, and community.
Impact Day
Tallinn Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel)
From Thursday, 9 October, to Friday, 10 October
Step into the future at Impact Day 2025, the Baltics’ largest festival dedicated to sustainability and positive change, happening October 9–10 at Tallinn’s Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel). Over two dynamic days, entrepreneurs, students, and changemakers from across Europe will gather under this year’s theme, “Aiming Higher,” to explore how we can build a greener, fairer, and more self-sufficient future.
Expect a packed program of inspiring keynotes, practical workshops, and lively panel discussions covering topics from climate innovation and responsible business to social impact and circular solutions. The buzzing Expo Area will showcase over 50 forward-thinking organisations with hands-on ideas you can see, taste, and try — from plant-based food to clean tech and zero-waste design.
Join in person or tune in online, connect with people shaping real change, and leave inspired to take action. Impact Day isn’t just a conference — it’s a movement for those who believe that doing good and doing well belong together.
Open House Tallinn
Different locations in Tallinn
From Thursday, 11 October, to Sunday, 12 October
Discover the hidden architectural gems of Tallinn at Open House Tallinn, a weekend-long celebration that opens the city’s most remarkable and meaningful buildings to the public. Whether you’re an architecture enthusiast or just curious, this event gives everyone a chance to explore the city’s architectural treasures, guided by architects, designers, and knowledgeable volunteers.
Organized by the Estonian Centre for Architecture (ECA), Open House Tallinn is part of the global Open House Worldwide family, a movement that started in London in 1992 to make architecture accessible to everyone. Today, over 30 cities worldwide — from Barcelona and Helsinki to New York and Melbourne — host their own Open House weekends, all sharing the same goal: to foster a deeper understanding of the built environment and spark conversations about architecture’s role in our communities. Step inside, explore and see Tallinn in a whole new way.
