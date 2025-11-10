Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

10 November – 16 November 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Autumn Sea Swimming
Linnahalli Rand, Tallinn
Wednesday, 12 November, from 5 PM
Autumn has arrived and that means it’s officially cold plunge season — the perfect time to test your limits and channel your inner polar bear (if you aren’t one already). The sea temperature is currently around 12°C and will slowly dip toward a bracing 1°C in the coming months, so it’s a great opportunity to gradually prepare your body for winter’s chill — freezing air, snow and all.
The group meets on Linnahall Beach (Linnahalli Rand) — exact spot here. Don’t forget your towel, something to hydrate with (skip the alcohol, it doesn’t really keep you warm) and swimwear — unless, of course, you prefer to embrace the elements fully.
Cold plunges aren’t just about the thrill — they’re a natural way to boost circulation, strengthen your immune system and lift your mood through a surge of endorphins and norepinephrine. With regular practice, your body and mind adapt to handle stress more effectively, turning each icy plunge into a powerful reset for the week ahead.
Not in the mood for a dip? No problem! You can sit by the sea, chat with others or join a casual walk along the coast. There are plenty of nearby pubs and cafés to warm up afterward, so you definitely won’t get bored.
Speak Easy at Heldeke!
Heldeke! Tasting Room and Bottle Shop, Volta 32, Tallinn
Thursday, 13 November from 5:30 PM
Looking to boost your Estonian skills in a fun and relaxed way? Join the cozy Speak Easy — a friendly meet-up designed especially for intermediate Estonian learners (B1 and up) who want to practice real, everyday conversation without the pressure of grammar drills or tests.
The event is all about chatting, playing simple board games and enjoying good company while bravely practicing the notoriously tricky Estonian language! Drinks, food and snacks are available on site, so you can unwind, laugh and learn all at once, because speaking Estonian burns more energy than you’d think.
Whether you’re aiming to speak more confidently or just meet fellow learners, this is the perfect place to practice your Estonian in a welcoming atmosphere!
Arvo Pärt. Sakraalne Minimalism
Jaani Kirik (St John’s Church), Vabaduse 1, Tallinn
Saturday, 15 November, from 6 PM
Experience a meditative concert that brings together the music of world-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt and the transformative power of sound therapy. In this unique performance, chamber music meets ancient resonance as piano, violin and archaic gongs create a deeply immersive soundscape.
Pärt’s works — known for their “new simplicity” and spiritual clarity — are now reimagined through sacred instruments that amplify their contemplative beauty. The evening’s program includes beloved pieces such as Fratres, Für Alina, Spiegel im Spiegel or Passacaglia.
Performing are acclaimed pianist Auli Teppo, celebrated violinist Leena Laas and sound therapists Lilia Märtmaa and Denis Vinogradov, founders of the Healing Sounds Center in Tallinn. Together, they offer a journey where Pärt’s ethereal harmonies intertwine with the gong’s natural white noise and harmonic overtones, creating a sonic space that feels timeless, sacred and profoundly human.
LEGO Fun at PROTO Invention Factory
PROTO Invention Factory, Tallinn
From Saturday, 15 November to Sunday, 23 November
Brick Fun returns to PROTO Invention Factory! Presented by EstLUG, the Estonian LEGO fans’ association, this spectacular exhibition is a treat for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages.
Inside, you can explore a sprawling LEGO city with microscale replicas of famous buildings, LEGO F1 cars, sailing ships and winter and Christmas-themed creations (since Winter is almost here!) made by extremely talented LEGO masters. Visitors can also get hands-on: children and adults can build with classic LEGO bricks, create their own Bionicle or Hero Factory constructions. At the same time, the DUPLO play areas allow the youngest LEGO fans to build their own creations. Only during weekends, don’t miss the fun duck building challenge!
PROTO is closed Monday, 17 November — but the LEGO adventures continue on Tuesday.
Food Festival Maitsev Eesti
Kultuurikatel, Tallinn
From Saturday, 15 November to Sunday, 16 November
Festival Tasty Estonia (Festival Maitsev Eesti) is a celebration of the very best in Estonian food culture. For two days, Tallinn’s Creative Hub comes alive with authentic flavors, captivating presentations and a wide variety of foods and drinks from both local and international producers.
The festival offers something for everyone — from competitions and awards recognizing the finest Estonian products, producers, and chefs to activities perfect for families. Artisans from across the whole country showcase their edible and drinkable creations, highlighting the richness of Estonian local ingredients and culinary traditions.
Organized by the Estonian Chefs Association and the Estonian Sommelier Association, Festival Tasty Estonia supports local producers, aims to promote sustainable gastronomy and promote Estonia’s culinary arts.
