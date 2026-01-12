Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

12 January 2026 – 18 January 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Friend Making Movie Night
Ruddy Baar, Sauna 1, Tallinn
Wednesday, 14 January, from 7 pm
If your New Year’s resolution includes meeting new people without awkward small talk, this one has your name on it. HeartMatch and Gamma are teaming up for the very first Friend Making Movie Night of 2026, turning a winter evening into something warm, easy and delightfully low-pressure. Expect a cozy screening at Ruddy Baar in the Old Town, snacks to keep everyone happy and a democratic twist: the audience votes between The Princess Diaries and Mrs. Doubtfire before the movie starts. Come for the film, stay for the post-movie chats and drinks — or simply sink into a comfy chair and enjoy being around friendly faces. A small contribution helps cover snacks and streaming and the rest is just good company. Winter feels a lot kinder when you don’t spend it alone.
Exhibition Wine Walk
Fotografiska Tallinn
Thursday, 15 January, from 7 pm
Fotografiska invites wine lovers and curious minds to a very different kind of exhibition visit: a Wine Walk inside the exhibition “COSMOS – A Visual Journey”. This guided experience pairs three distinctive wines with a stroll through the exhibition led by a Fotografiska sommelier, searching for unexpected and playful connections between wine, bubbles, labels and the vastness of space. Along the way, you’ll uncover stories that link cosmic imagery with what’s swirling in your glass — thoughtful, surprising and occasionally delightfully unexpected. It’s also a last chance to soak in the dreamy beauty of the COSMOS exhibition before it closes on January 17. The experience takes place inside the exhibition hall, lasts about 45 minutes and costs 49 € per participant.
Karaoke & Socializing
Shamrock, Valli 1, Tallinn
Friday, 16 January, from 9.30 pm
Looking for a Friday night that eases you in before turning up the volume? This weekly meetup at Shamrock starts with relaxed ambient music in a classic Irish pub, plenty of time to chat and an easy way to meet new, interesting people — no microphone required (yet). As the evening rolls on, the group gathers and at 22:00 the karaoke kicks off, the music gets louder and the focus shifts from conversation to enthusiastic singing. Later in the night, usually after midnight, some head off to continue the fun at other clubs. If you’re looking for the group, head inside and check the corner table on the right — you’ll spot them easily, and joining in (like singing) is always optional.
Yoga & Gratitude Session – Gamma Wellness Club
Reach Studio, Narva 5, Tallinn
Saturday, 17 January, from 3 pm
If winter has you feeling a little stiff, scattered or in need of a reset, this is a lovely way to slow things down. Gamma Wellness Club, together with coach Tanvi Shah, is hosting a grounding 90-minute yoga and journaling session designed to help you reconnect both physically and mentally. The afternoon begins with a gentle, all-levels yoga flow to melt away winter tension, followed by a simple journaling practice focused on reflecting on the light you carry within. There’s space to share at the end if you feel like it — or simply listen and soak in the calm. The event has mats, journaling materials, changing rooms and showers provided, it’s an open, cozy invitation to move, breathe, reflect and feel quietly connected
Tallinn Bun Fest
Various locations around Tallinn
From Thursday, 15 January
Tallinn Bun Fest is a cozy winter celebration that blends Estonia’s beloved Shrovetide traditions with Tallinn’s famously strong café culture. Taking place across the city, the festival invites bakeries and cafés to put their own spin on the classic Shrovetide bun, serving everything from time-honored favorites to playful, unexpected variations. It’s an open invitation for food lovers to wander from café to café, taste their way through winter and compare notes on cream, dough and creative fillings. Along the way, Bun Fest offers both locals and visitors a delicious glimpse into Estonian food culture — one bun at a time.
