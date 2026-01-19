Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

19 January 2026 – 25 January 2026
Fotografiska DrinkLab
Fotografiska, Tallinn
Wednesday, 21 January, from 7pm
At Fotografiska’s DrinkLab, creativity doesn’t just flow – it’s poured. A few times a month, this playful after-hours lab throws open its doors to anyone curious about how flavours are made, mixing sharp know-how with art, conversation and a distinctly Fotografiska sense of fun.
On January 21, the spotlight turns to spirits distilled from local fruit. Fotografiska’s bar magician and cocktail curator Regor pulls back the curtain on the stories behind the house’s legendary schnapps, sharing insider techniques, practical tips and plenty of hands-on wisdom. Expect to learn how these spirits are crafted, how to build a cocktail around them – and, crucially, to taste as you go.
The workshop takes place in the Fotografiska restaurant and runs for around two hours – just enough time to leave a little wiser, a little warmer, and very well entertained.
Sky Drums at Tallinn TV Tower
Tallinn TV Tower, Kloostrimetsa 58a, Tallinn
Wednesday, 21 January, from 7pm
If your January needs something properly out of the ordinary, tune into this. Tallinn TV Tower is hosting a vibroacoustic drum journey by Šatro that turns silence into rhythm – and rhythm into a full-body experience.
Taking place high above the city on the 21st floor, the session brings together 21 shaman drummers, creating steady, pulsing sound waves that travel through the air, the floor and straight through you. As the musicians move through the space, listeners are immersed from every angle, surrounded by rhythm rather than simply facing it.
The effect is deeply grounding, unexpectedly energising and best enjoyed horizontal – think yoga mat, blanket and eye mask. This isn’t a concert you just listen to; it’s one you feel. A rare chance to experience rhythm, space and perspective – quite literally – at a higher level.
Bring your own yoga mat. Earplugs recommended if you’re sensitive to sound.
Workshop: How to Survive Estonians
Workland, Maakri 19, Tallinn
Thursday, 22 January, from 5pm
Ever felt like Estonian culture dropped you straight into the game – no tutorial, no hints? This two-hour workshop is a friendly, funny crash course for expats, newcomers and the culturally curious who want to understand why Estonians are warm, kind and sometimes quietly… elsewhere.
Through humour, real-life stories and plenty of “aha” moments, you’ll learn how to decode meaningful silence, survive small talk, spot sarcasm, accept sauna invitations correctly and tell the difference between rudeness and pure efficiency. Think of it as a cultural survival kit you’ll actually use.
You’ll leave calmer, wiser and far less confused the next time someone responds with a thoughtful pause instead of words – fully prepared to navigate Estonia’s beautifully pragmatic way of life.
“Marty Supreme” at Kai cinema
Reach Studio, Narva 5, Tallinn
Friday, 23 January, from 6pm or Sunday, 25 January, from 6pm
If you like your dramas big, bold and fuelled by unstoppable ambition, “Marty Supreme” arrives with serious momentum. Directed by Josh Safdie, the film stars Timothée Chalamet in what many are calling his most intense performance yet – as Marty Mauser, a pathological optimist, serial dreamer and charming chaos engine convinced that every grand plan is absolutely doable (at least in his head).
The story rides Marty’s relentless rise-and-crash energy, backed by a wildly eclectic cast including Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher and Tyler, the Creator. Chalamet’s turn even earned him a Golden Globe for Best Male Actor – not bad for a man running headfirst into his own ambitions.
As a bonus cultural double bill, ticket-holders are invited to visit Kai Art Centre the same day to see “On Fragile Grounds. Sirje Runge and Light”, a luminous exhibition tracing the work of Sirje Runge, one of Estonia’s key postwar artists. Catch both in a single day and you’ll score a discount – just make sure to visit the exhibition before 18:00 if you’re doing art before cinema.
Midwinter Clothing Swap
Heldeke!, Tööstuse 13, Tallinn
Sunday, 25 January from 5pm
If your wardrobe is bursting at the seams but your conscience won’t survive another fast-fashion scroll, this one’s for you. Heldeke! is hosting a free clothing swap that turns decluttering into a genuinely good time.
Bring along clean clothes you’re ready to part with, hunt down pieces you’ll actually wear and soak up the easy-going atmosphere with Vinyl Sessions spinning in the background. Or take self-care a step further and book a sauna slot for a completely clothes-free intermission.
The rules are simple and fair: swap, don’t hoard, and let everyone enjoy the find. Whatever’s left goes straight to donation, keeping the circle going. All sizes, genders and seasons are welcome – because good style deserves a second life, not landfill.
