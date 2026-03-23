Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

23 March 2026 – 29 March 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Cocktail Masterclass
Whisper Sister, Pärnu 12, Tallinn
Wednesday, 25 March, from 6 PM
Ever been curious about what really goes on behind the velvet curtain of a proper speakeasy? Step into the world of Whisper Sister for an interactive Cocktail Masterclass that trades guesswork for hands-on experience. You’ll learn the art of balance, flavour and flow while discovering the stories behind speakeasy culture and what makes a cocktail truly sing.
This isn’t just watching from the sidelines, you’ll take turns behind the bar, shaking and stirring your own smaller versions of signature drinks under the guidance of expert bartenders. Expect a welcome drink to set the tone, three cocktails crafted by your own hands, with plenty of insider tips along the way. Remember, you’re warmly encouraged to linger afterwards because good nights rarely end on schedule.
Friend Making Movie Night
Ruddy Baar, Sauna 1, Tallinn
Wednesday, 25 March from 7 PM
If your March plans could use a little more connection (or popcorn), this cozy Movie Night might become your new favourite night. Hosted by HeartMatch and Gamma, the evening is all about good films, easy conversations and meeting people who also decided that staying home was overrated.
The format is simple and democratic: show up, grab a snack and vote for what to watch. This time, the theme leans into Women’s Day vibes, with 10 Things I Hate About You and Freaky Friday battling it out for the screen. Once the winner is crowned, it’s lights down, snacks up and a relaxed screening in a warm, welcoming space. After the credits roll, you can linger for chats and drinks (or to make new friends!).
Yoga & Homemade Tea
Reach Studio – Central, Narva 5, Tallinn
Saturday, 28 March, from 2 PM
If your body feels like it’s been carrying March on its shoulders, this is your official reset button. Gamma Wellness Club returns for its third session at Reach Studio, blending movement, breath and a little post-practice magic with coach Tanvi.
The session begins with a dynamic Vinyasa flow rooted in Ashtanga, designed to shake off tension and wake the body up from its winter autopilot. From there, it softens into pranayama, guiding you into slower, deeper breathing that gently shifts the mind from busy to balanced. And just when you think it’s over, the experience continues off the mat with a warm Ayurvedic tea ceremony, featuring a homemade Indian spiced drink with milk, ginger, mint and a traditional blend that feels like a hug in a cup.
Sip & Create – Keychain Workshop
Bästard, Marati 5A-2, Tallinn
Sunday, 29 March, from 1 PM
If your keys are feeling a little… unpersonal, this is your sign to upgrade them. Hosted by Bibz, this hands-on session lets you design your own acrylic keychain from scratch. Think cute characters, abstract doodles, florals or whatever your imagination feels like that day. You’ll decorate your base, build a custom charm with beads and leave with something that is entirely yours and impossible to swap accidentally.
No experience needed, just willingness to get a little creative. All materials are provided and the ticket offers also a drink, to get into the right headspace to create a small object, but with big main character energy.
Tallinn Beauty Festival
Kultuurikatel, Tallinn
From Saturday, 28 March to Sunday, 29 March
If your idea of a perfect weekend includes glowing skin, insider tips and a little “just one more product” energy, Tallinn Beauty Festival is where it all comes together. Expect a mix of live demos, beauty world competitions, expert talks and hands-on workshops where you can actually learn techniques, not just admire them from afar. There’s everything from fragrance masterclasses and anti-aging discussions to hair styling sessions and nutrition tips for glowing from the inside out. Alongside that, you’ll find both local and international brands showcasing new products, offering exclusive deals and letting you test things before your wallet makes any emotional decisions.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.