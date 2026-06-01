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Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

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01 June 2026 – 07 June 2026

Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.

Comedy Experience with Rachman Blake

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Heldeke!, Tööstuse 13, Tallinn

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Thursday 4 June, from 6.30pm

This 90-minute comedy show in English comes from a Californian stand-up who has played to sold-out rooms in more than 65 countries – including, as he puts it, places where it is technically illegal to smile.

Expect the kind of night where one joke makes you feel both appalled and grateful that someone finally said it out loud; where a story spirals so wildly it makes your own life look reassuringly well-adjusted; and where you laugh hard enough to forget whatever minor existential crisis you brought in with you.

Tickets are €25. All sales are final, but if you cannot make it, you can claim a voucher for a future event – which, in Rachman’s own words, is very much a you problem to sort out.

Courtesy of Rachman Blake

Rulers of the Deep with Jimpster

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Fonoteek, Tallinn

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Friday 5 June, from 7pm

This week, the night belongs to deep house, as Fonoteek celebrates 30 years of the legendary British label Freerange Records. Focused, uncompromising and deliciously single-minded, it promises one night, one sound and absolutely no detours.

The main room runs from 23:00 to 04:00, with Jimpster headlining alongside Rulers of the Deep. The second room opens earlier, at 19:00, with Low-Keys, Kyka, Rando, Sulg and Eero Jakobson keeping things warm well into the early hours.

The event is strictly 18+.

Coffee Cupping with Fried Hats

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Soo 42, Tallinm

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Saturday, 6 June from 1pm

This weekend your Saturday will taste like coffee, thanks to a tasting session featuring the work of Fried Hats Roasters from Amsterdam — a chance to slow down, pay attention to what is actually in your cup, and discover what makes a great coffee worth talking about. No experience or knowledge required, just a genuine curiosity and ideally a friend to bring along.

Baltic Pride afterparty

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X-baar, Hariduse 2, Tallinn

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Saturday, 6 June, from 10pm

Baltic Pride keeps the party going at X-Baar, with the official afterparty taking over one of Tallinn’s best-loved LGBTQ+ venues.

The bar opens at 16:00 for anyone keen to ease into the evening, before the party proper kicks off at 22:00. On the bill are dj noonumus, Dj Tatu, presented by Tallinn Bearty, Arsen and Admira Thunderpussy – a four-act lineup built to keep the floor moving long after the parade glitter has settled.

The event is part of the Baltic Pride 2026 programme.

Free Museum Sunday

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Various Location around Tallinn

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Sunday, 7 June

Free Museum Sunday turns the first Sunday of every month into a low-effort, high-reward culture crawl through Tallinn. From medieval towers and old fortifications to sleek contemporary art spaces, museums across the city drop the entry fee and open their doors to all.

It is an invitation to wander without much of a plan, stay longer than you meant to and finally visit the places you have been meaning to see for years. Ideal for families, history obsessives and anyone who enjoys a proper freebie – the kind that feeds the brain as well as the wallet.

The portrait wall inside the Kumu art museum.

Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.

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