Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

02 February 2026 – 08 February 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it's time to plan your week with purpose.
Sauna Social and Bar
Heldeke!, Uus-Kalamaja 15b-5, Tallinn
Wednesday, 04 February, from 5.30pm
Craving a low-key way to hit pause on the week? This five-hour sauna evening has you covered, serving up traditional Finnish heat, a refreshing plunge pool and a bar that could tempt even the most dedicated homebody. You can dip into two unisex sauna sessions – 5.30pm–7.30pm and 8pm–10pm – both deliberately kept small so everyone gets space to stretch out and unwind.
When you’re not steaming away your worries, wander over to the bar and explore a drinks line-up that goes big: alcohol-free favourites, craft beers, wines, cocktails and more than 100 whiskies sourced from far and wide. The bar stays open from 5pm to 11pm, and there’s towel rental on hand, so you can just roll in, warm up and let the evening melt into something gloriously unhurried.
Fotografiska DrinkLab: Local Fruit Spirits
Fotografiska, Tallinn
Friday, 06 February, from 6pm
Flavour has its own folklore – and at Fotografiska DrinkLab, it’s poured, shaken and shared. This intimate workshop invites you behind the scenes of Fotografiska’s legendary napsud, exploring how local fruit, careful technique and a touch of bar magic can turn a simple spirit into a story worth sipping.
Guided by Fotografiska’s bar wizard and cocktail curator Regor, the evening blends craft, curiosity and hands-on discovery. You’ll uncover how these house favourites are made, pick up practical tips for working with spirits, and learn to prepare both a classic schnapps and a cocktail built around it. Along the way, you’ll taste a range of flavours that highlight just how expressive local ingredients can be.
This is drinking as craft and conversation – relaxed, playful and quietly educational – where tradition meets experimentation and every glass has something to say.
The workshop takes place in the Fotografiska restaurant and runs for around two hours – just long enough to leave inspired, slightly buzzed and newly fluent in the language of flavour.
Speak Easy
Heldeke Bottle Shop and Tasting Room, Volta 32, Tallinn
Thursday, 05 February, from 5.30pm
Looking to boost your Estonian skills in a fun and relaxed way? Join the cozy Speak Easy — a friendly meet-up designed especially for intermediate Estonian learners (B1 and up) who want to practice real, everyday conversation without the pressure of grammar drills or tests.
The event is all about chatting, playing simple board games and enjoying good company while bravely practicing the notoriously tricky Estonian language! Drinks, food and snacks are available on site, so you can unwind, laugh and learn all at once, because speaking Estonian burns more energy than you’d think.
Whether you’re aiming to speak more confidently or just meet fellow learners, this is the perfect place to practice your Estonian in a welcoming atmosphere!
Intrepid Extravaganza IV
Erinevate Tubade Klubi, Tallinn
Saturday 07 February, from 12.00 pm
Intrepid Extravaganza is an annual alternative multimedia festival that packs the many shades of Estonian underground culture into one dense, discovery-filled experience. It’s a place to stumble upon something completely new while happily running into sounds, visuals or moods that already feel like home.
Expect a genre-hopping lineup of six artists, a curated film programme, a video game room and an art exhibition, all unfolding across the various rooms of Erinevate Tubade Klubi. From brooding atmospheres to raw energy, the night moves freely between music, moving image and play.
This year’s lineup brings together Intrepid, Ans. Andur, Bedless Bones, Skoone, Aš-šur and Open Heart Surgery – a cross-section of underground voices that refuse to stay in one box. Come curious, stay late and let the unfamiliar do its thing.
Lazy Book Club – Agatha Christie’s Poirot
Heldeke tasting Room and Bottle Shop, Volta 32, Tallinn
Sunday, 08 February, from 2.00 pm
Looking for a low-effort, high-reward way to spend an evening? Lazy Book Club might be your kind of thing. This relaxed meet-up skips the homework and jumps straight into shared storytelling, this time with an episode of Agatha Christie’s Poirot.
The plan is simple: watch one episode together and then talk it out. The mystery, Poirot’s iconic mannerisms, the pacing, the costumes, the tiny clues you missed the first time — all fair game. No expert knowledge required; curiosity and a willingness to share an opinion are more than enough.
It’s an easy way to slow down, enjoy something familiar and comforting and spend time with people who like a good story as much as a good conversation. With the bar open and plenty of drink options, the evening can unfold at a comfortably unhurried pace. If you’ve ever thought that classic crime is best enjoyed together — this might be your cue.
