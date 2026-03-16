Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

16 March 2026 – 22 March 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Beer & paint night – Make your own luck
Kartul, Kopli 16, Tallinn
Tuesday 17 March, from 7 PM
St. Patrick’s Day gets a creative twist with make your own luck, a relaxed night inspired by clover fields and the idea that sometimes luck is something you can create yourself. The evening invites you to slow down, gather with friends and paint a simple clover-inspired landscape symbolizing your own growth and good fortune. No artistic background is required as you’ll be guided step by step in a beginner friendly atmosphere. All materials are provided, along with your choice of beer or wine for the evening, with a non-alcoholic option available. A little creativity, a little conversation and perhaps a touch of luck along the way.
Fotografiska Blackout Dinner
Fotografiska, Tallinn
Wednesday, 18 March and Thursday, 19 March
When the lights dim at Fotografiska, dinner turns into something far more intriguing. The long-awaited Blackout Dinner returns for an evening where the kitchen cooks without using a single watt of artificial energy. No electricity, no shortcuts, just creativity, fire and carefully chosen ingredients. Curated by head chef Gerli Travkin, the experience goes beyond a typical dinner, presenting a thoughtful menu where every ingredient and cooking method follows one guiding rule: the journey of the produce, from growing to preparing, must be as electricity-free as possible. The idea challenges the modern kitchen, where electricity quietly powers almost every step. What happens if you simply… switch it off? The result is a rich experience that invites guests to rethink how food is made and enjoyed.
Cooking experience with Carlo – Chiacchiere!
Vivita Lahenduste Laboratoorium, Tallinn
Thursday, 19 March from 3 PM
Flour, laughter and a little Italian magic are on the menu at this hands-on cooking workshop. Young food explorers aged 9–18 are invited to join returning Italian guest chef Carlo for a festive kitchen session inspired by Italy’s Carnival traditions. Together, participants will learn to make chiacchiere – delicate, crispy pastries made from thin sheets of dough fried until golden and finished with a generous dusting of powdered sugar. Along the way, Carlo will share some stories on the pastry tradition, for example, in Italy there’s a superstition: the more bubbly your pastry becomes while frying, the more luck you’ll have in the year ahead. The workshop is held in English, all ingredients are provided and participants can enjoy their creations on the spot (though bringing a food box for leftovers is highly recommended).
Richard’s Magic Case – Family Magic Show in English
Heldeke!, Tallinn
Saturday, 21 March from 3 PM
Prepare for 50 minutes where the impossible becomes strangely believable. Magician Richard Samarüütel, one of Estonia’s most entertaining illusionists, brings a lively family friendly show packed with laughter, surprises and the kind of tricks that make both kids and adults stare twice. Performing since 2006, Richard blends clever illusions with playful humour, creating a performance that feels just as magical for grown ups and children alike. At the centre of the show sits his mysterious Magic Case, a well travelled box filled with secrets, unexpected mishaps and special tricks. You never quite know what will appear next, which is exactly the point.
Big Games Month
Muevete Studio, Kotka tn. 26/1, Talllinn
From Saturday, 07 March
Throughout March, the PROTO Invention Factory turns into a playful time machine for The Big Game Month, where retro fun takes over the entire house. From classic video games and nostalgic board games to dolls, paper crafts and intricate model worlds, the program celebrates games that have stood the test of time. Visitors can relax in a retro gaming lounge filled with legendary consoles, explore screen free classics that have entertained generations, and even try the futuristic VR STEAM game Mission Airship. Whether you come for nostalgia or curiosity, it is a month packed with playful discoveries for both kids and adults.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.