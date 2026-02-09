Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

9 February 2026 – 15 February 2026
Texture Painting: Valentine’s Special
Tak! Space, Telliskivi 62, Tallinn
Tuesday, 10 February, from 6.30pm
Looking to do something a little different this Valentine’s season, preferably involving creativity rather than clichés? This textured paste painting masterclass is a hands-on way to switch off, get messy in the best possible way and leave with an interior piece you actually made yourself.
The session focuses on working with dimensional materials, learning how to build texture, patterns and relief and letting intuition take the lead. No experience needed — just willingness to experiment and enjoy the process. By the end, you’ll head home with a finished artwork, whether you opt for a smaller canvas or decide go bold with a larger one.
All materials are included, plus snacks and drinks to keep the creative energy flowing. It’s relaxed, tactile and quietly satisfying — ideal for anyone wanting to unwind, try something new, or do Valentine’s a little differently.
Wine Degustation Date
TTW Wine Bar & Shop, Rotermanni 2, Tallinn
Wednesday, 11 February, from 7pm
Just before Valentine’s Day, TTW Rotermann is setting the mood with something a little more interesting than roses and dinner reservations. TTW Wine Date invites you to go on an actual date with wine — no scoring sheets, no awkward tasting notes, just listening, feeling and letting the bottles do the talking. Guiding the evening is Mikk Parre, Estonia’s top sommelier and the crowned Best Sommelier of Europe, Asia and Africa 2024, who promises a warm, honest and refreshingly unpretentious conversation about wine and the emotions it stirs. Expect a lineup of serious Meursaults, relaxed vibes and the kind of night that makes you forget what time it is — and possibly why you ever thought wine tastings had to be serious.
Heldeke! Burlesque
Heldeke!, Tööstuse 13, Tallinn
From Thursday, 12 February, to Saturday, 14 February
If your evening plans could use a little sparkle, shimmy and surprise, this burlesque night at Heldeke might be just the thing. As the drinks flow and the club settles into its cosy vibe, the stage comes alive with five dazzling burlesque acts serving everything from classic old-school glamour to delightfully weird, comic tease. With performers like Joan J. Harlow and Foxy Suzy lighting up the night and Katarina von Schatz keeping things moving as MC, expect an atmosphere that’s playful, cheeky and full of “did that really just happen?” moments. Doors open early for settling in, the show kicks off at 19:00 and since Heldeke is famously intimate, grabbing tickets ahead of time is a very smart move — because missing out would be far less fun than a little tasteful mischief.
Tallinn Old Town Pub Crawl
Old Town, Tallinn
Friday13 February and Saturday 14 February
Experience Old Town’s nightlife the fun way: five bars, five shots, games along the way – and a club finale that lands in proper after-hours style. The Tallinn Bar Crawl is the easiest, most sociable way to dive headfirst into the city’s after-dark scene, surrounded by a cheerful, international crowd that’s very much here for a good time.
The night kicks off with a welcome shot, then keeps moving through five more hand-picked spots. Each stop brings another complimentary shot, drink discounts and a fresh vibe to keep the energy climbing. Think beer pong showdowns, bar games, spontaneous karaoke and those effortless icebreakers that somehow turn strangers into a group chat by midnight.
The crawl wraps up with free entry to a nightclub, so you can dance it out without worrying about queues or cover charges. Come solo or bring friends – either way, it’s a low-effort, high-reward way to meet people, party like a local and turn an ordinary evening into a proper Tallinn adventure. Just arrive five minutes early so you don’t miss the first round.
Shrove Tuesday & Maslenitsa Celebration – Estonian Open Air Museum
Estonian Open Air Museum, Vabaõhumuuseumi 12, Tallinn
Sunday, 15 February, from 11.00 am
If winter needs a proper send-off, the Open Air Museum is doing it with style, sleds and a serious amount of food. On Sunday, Estonian Shrovetide meets Orthodox Maslenitsa in a full-blown winter celebration where ancient traditions, cheerful chaos and buttery pancakes collide. Expect sledging for good luck and future prosperity, old-school games that work in any weather, folk music, quizzes, horse-drawn carriage rides and enough festive dishes to keep you warm for days. From cream-filled buns and pea soup to pancakes sizzling across different cultural kitchens, this is less a history lesson and more a joyful time-travel experience — where winter is chased away properly, loudly and with very rosy cheeks.
