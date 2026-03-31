Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

30 March 2026 – 05 April 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Sip and Paint Your New Season
Kartul, Kopli 16, Tallinn
Tuesday 31 March, from 7pm
Missed January’s “new year, new me” rush? Spring offers a second chance. Begin Again Vision Board Night is a cosy sip-and-paint evening where good intentions meet a little creative flair – and where this year’s goals might finally become something worthy of a place on your wall.
Rather than jotting down half-formed ambitions in a notebook destined to gather dust, guests will turn them into something visual, tactile and a touch more memorable. Using a blend of paint and collage, and helped along by gentle prompts, a relaxed atmosphere and a glass of wine – or whatever drink suits the mood – participants are invited to shape their “maybe one day” thoughts into something more immediate and real.
No artistic skill is required, only a bit of curiosity and a willingness to picture what the next chapter might look like.
Dry and Curious Tasting
Nullijook, Tallinn
Wednesday 1 April, 6.30pm
Curious about the fast-growing world of alcohol-free drinks? This tasting evening offers a smart, sociable introduction to the new generation of zero-proof bottles reshaping the market. In an intimate group setting, guests will sample six carefully selected alcohol-free specialties spanning a range of styles, including proxy wines, sparkling teas, pét-nat-inspired pours, alcohol-free wines and spirits.
Along the way, there will be insights into the trends, producers and ideas driving the category, with plenty of opportunity to ask questions and compare notes. And for those who discover a new favourite, there is an added bonus: 10% off any products you would like to take home.
The Best of London Comedy
Heldeke!, Tallinn
From Thursday 2 April to Saturday 4 April, from 7pm
Tallinn, your comedy standards are about to rise. For three nights, Heldeke! turns into a slice of London’s stand-up scene as The Best of London Comedy rolls into town with a line-up packed with sharp minds and seriously good timing. Expect biting wit, dark turns and plenty of proper laugh-out-loud moments from comedians who have played major stages including Live at the Apollo and Comedy Central.
Heading the bill is Kate Lucas, bringing her brilliantly twisted musical comedy, joined by Jamie D’Souza with his deft storytelling and Ross Smith, whose easy charm keeps audiences guessing. It is a rare chance to catch top-tier stand-up in Tallinn without the airport ordeal, the airfare or the dubious exchange rate. Think of it as a quick trip to London, only funnier and with better seats.
Exhibition “Tallinn City Life through the Centuries”
Tallinn City Life Museum, Vene 17, Tallinn
New Permanent Exhibition
If Tallinn’s cobbled streets could talk, they would have stories for days. At the Tallinn City Life Museum, “Lyndanise. Reval. Tallinn. City Life Through the Centuries” traces the capital’s long, layered past, from the first strongholds on Toompea to the lively city that stands today.
This is no dry march through history. Instead, the exhibition builds a vivid portrait of the people who shaped Tallinn, imagined its future and, every so often, made decisions whose consequences still linger in its streets. Visitors can see treasures including the original Old Thomas, medieval finds and the everyday objects that once defined life in the city.
As the story unfolds, so does Tallinn itself: through Danish rule, Hanseatic prosperity, imperial oddities and industrial expansion, all while somehow preserving its distinctive character.
Exhibition “Estonia Worldwide”
Vabamu museum, Toompea 8b, Tallinn
Until 28 January, 2028
What happens to a country when its people scatter across the world? “Estonia Worldwide” sets out to answer that question, exploring the lives, journeys and identities of Estonians far beyond the country’s borders.
This is about more than departure. It is about belonging in several places at once, and about the ways identity can travel, adapt and endure. Through three major waves of migration – from 19th-century settlers to wartime refugees and today’s global Estonians – the exhibition shows how communities carried their language, customs and sense of self abroad, then reshaped them in new surroundings.
Thoughtful and quietly moving, the exhibition reflects on identity, resilience and connection, suggesting that Estonia is not only a place on the map, but also something people carry with them.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.