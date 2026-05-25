Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

26 May 2026 – 31 May 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Night of ideas: AI and society
French Institue of Estonia, Kuninga 4, Tallinn
Tuesday 26 May, from 7.30pm
This panel brings together two leading voices at the intersection of artificial intelligence, governance and society for a conversation that is both timely and necessary. Piret Hirv, Head of the Data Governance Competence Centre at the e-Governance Academy, brings deep expertise in the use of AI and data governance in public services, while Myriam Raymond, lecturer and researcher at the University of Angers, focuses on the human side of the equation, AI workers, responsible AI, digital governance and the transformation of work in the platform age.
The discussion will be moderated by Kristen Davis, founder of CinqC and a seasoned moderator of high-level conversations on AI, democracy, disinformation and cybersecurity, known for her work at the Tallinn Digital Summit and Latitude59. The panel will explore the social, economic and democratic implications of artificial intelligence across education, access to information, work and civic participation. The event is held in English and followed by an open exchange with the audience including questions and interactive polls. The kind of current topic discussion worth showing up for.
Service Design Day
National library of Estonia, Endla 3, Tallinn
Tuesday 29 May, from 8.30am
Service Design Day is back and this year the question on the table is one that nobody in the design industry can afford to ignore: what happens to service design and innovation when artificial intelligence can prototype, test and launch concepts faster than any human team? As AI compresses the timeline from idea to live product, the focus shifts from exploratory research toward rapid experimentation and suddenly the slowest part of the process is the people. Can organisations adapt quickly enough? Can customers? This year’s international lineup takes those questions head on, featuring Klara Leander (Nordic Managing Partner at EY Doberman), Sofia Strömmer (Behavioral Science Manager at Oura), Ville Immonen (Vice President of Service Design at DBS Bank), Maria Uhari-Pakklin (Director of Design at SOK Group), and Peter Fagerström (Founder at Educraftor).
Tallinn craft beer weekend
Kultuurikatel, Põhja puiestee 27a, Tallinn
From Friday, 29 May to Saturday, 30 May
Tallinn Craft Beer Weekend has built its reputation since 2015 as one of Europe’s most exciting craft beer festivals, and the 10th anniversary lineup does nothing to undermine that claim. Over 370 beers will be available across two days, poured by an extraordinary roster of guest breweries spanning the United States, the UK, Scandinavia, Germany, Spain, France, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Latvia, and beyond — names like Cloudwater, Mikkeller, Other Half, Side Project, Verdant, Lervig, Fuerst Wiacek, and Sante Adairius among them, alongside a proud selection of Estonian breweries including Põhjala, Pühaste, Pöide, Humalakoda and more. The format is refreshingly straightforward: a buffet-style setup where your ticket grants unlimited access to taste everything on offer until it runs out, festival glass included. One-day ticket is 90€ and two-day ticket 140€ available here.
Festival Tango Elegante
Pärnu 160, Talllinn
From Friday, 29 May to Sunday, 31 May
Festival Tango Elegante brings Argentine tango to the medieval streets of Tallinn’s Old Town for three days of dancing, learning and connection. The festival features seven workshops led by two world-class couples straight from Argentina: Lucas Guevara & Daniela Bravo, finalists at the World Tango Championship in Buenos Aires and Andrés Sosa & Letitia Simone, professional dancers and teachers with over 25 years of combined experience between Argentina and London.
Workshops cover everything from embrace and improvisation for beginners through to colgadas, boleos, volcadas, and ganchos for intermediate and advanced dancers. The evenings belong to the milongas, three nights of social dancing running until the early hours, each with a live show and international DJs including Aldo Villanueva and Fredrik Agell from Sweden, Alejandro from Argentina, and Anna Koroleva from Ukraine. Over 20 hours of dancing are on offer across the weekend, with water, coffee, snacks and fresh fruit provided at every milonga.
No partner is needed to attend the milongas and free guided tours of Tallinn’s Old Town are available throughout the weekend for anyone who wants to explore between dances. Register here and remember to bring your dancing shoes.
Laine Label Night: Majazz Project
Uus Laine, Vana-Kalamaja 1, Tallinn
Friday, 29 May from 7pm
The Palestinian Sound Archive, founded by Mo’min Swaitat in 2019, is a project dedicated to preserving Palestinian audio history through re-releases, club nights, radio sets, audio-visual installations and live storytelling sessions that place the music in its cultural, social, and political context. Over five years of work with the archive, hundreds of stories of Palestinian artists have been uncovered — stories of making and distributing music in the face of displacement, censorship, exile, persecution and the First and Second Intifadas. It is these histories, as much as the sounds themselves, that the archive is determined to safeguard.
The night explores archival practice as a decolonial act of resistance, sharing sounds and images that document Palestinian heritage, culture, celebration and resilience. Local support comes from Shah Rud (fka Yallah), a Kurdish DJ and promoter based in Tallinn, co-founder of queer nightlife hub Hungr and curator behind the Shelter platform, whose sound moves across shaabi, techno, gqom and percussive club territories — and Kalor Bagh, a force of explosive South Asian energy bringing bass, garage and bhangra of the highest calibre. Rounding out the evening is Araukaaria, an emerging alternative rock band from Viljandi led by Argentine producer and frontman José “Pepi” Prieto, whose music blends Pink Floyd and Radiohead with Sumo and Soda Stereo, layered with Argentine folk and sung in both English and Spanish.
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