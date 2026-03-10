Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

09 March 2026 – 15 March 2026
Her Canvas, Her Story – Sip & Paint Your Power
Kartul, Kopli 16, Tallinn
Tuesday 10 March, from 7 PM
With International Women’s Day around the corner, this feel-good creative night is all about celebrating womanhood with colour, connection and, yes, a little wine. Her Canvas, Her Story is a laidback women’s paint night where the point isn’t to nail a perfect portrait, but to create a symbolic self-portrait that captures your energy, strength and story.
With step-by-step guidance, you’ll play with colour, shape and intuition in a relaxed, welcoming setting. All materials are included, along with a glass of wine (or a non-alcoholic option), so all you need to do is turn up and get stuck in. Fly solo or bring your favourite people for an evening of sipping, painting and celebrating the women around you.
Dry & Curious Tasting
Nullijook, Marati tn 4a/1, Tallinn
Wednesday, 11 March, from 6.30 PM
Curious about the fast-growing world of alcohol-free drinks? This tasting evening is a smart, sociable introduction to the new wave of zero-proof bottles shaking up the scene. In an intimate group setting, you’ll sample six carefully chosen alcohol-free specialties across a range of styles, including proxy wines, sparkling teas, pét-nat-inspired pours, alcohol-free wines and spirits.
Along the way, you’ll get the lowdown on the trends, makers and ideas driving the category, with plenty of space to ask questions and compare notes. And if you find a new favourite, there’s a handy bonus: 10% off any products you’d like to take home.
Tallinn Restaurant Week
Various Restaurants in Tallinn
From Wednesday 11 March, to Sunday, 22 March
If you love trying new restaurants but prefer not to torch your bank balance in the process, Tallinn Restaurant Week is your moment. For a limited stretch, dozens of restaurants across the city roll out specially priced set menus, making high-end dining feel a lot more doable. Think two-course lunches from around €15 and three-course dinners from roughly €25, all designed to show off each kitchen’s style and seasonal ingredients.
It’s a citywide feast that gives locals and visitors the chance to taste their way through Tallinn’s food scene, from slick Nordic spots to globe-trotting favourites. The smart move is to book ahead, because tables go fast. After that, it’s just a question of where to start.
Cabaret of Somewhat Unusual Comedy
Juhan Kuusi Dokfoto Keskus, Tallinn
Saturday, 14 March from 7.30 PM
If your taste in comedy leans gloriously off-centre, Cabaret of Somewhat Unusual Comedy should be on your radar. This playful, freewheeling show blends theatre, humour and full-on character chaos, all held together by Aime the Storyteller and her steadily expanding universe of eccentrics.
In this one-woman performance, Aime switches between personas with impressive ease: there’s the No-Nonsense Girl Next Door, the absurdly polite Space Alien, Shakespearean Actor George and a line-up of other oddballs, each armed with their own worries, quirks and strangely winning charm. Some may have wandered in from Aime’s poetry, but this is far from a quiet literary reading. It’s fast-moving, funny and just the right amount of unhinged.
An Estonian performance artist, writer and visual creator, Aime brings her latest solo show to the stage with plenty of inspiration from her poetry collection Coffee Mornings with Angels. The end result is warm, weird and very entertaining.
Afro-Cuban Weekend Vol.3
Muevete Studio, Kotka tn. 26/1, Talllinn
Saturday, 14 March and Sunday, 15 March
If your weekend plans could do with a bit more swagger, this Cuban Salsa Weekend brings exactly that. The studio is hosting Cuban dancer and teacher José Mesa for two days of high-energy workshops covering everything from Rueda de Casino and salsa partnerwork to Afro-Cuban styles such as Eleguá, Rumba Guaguancó and the streetwise bounce of Reparto. Better still, it’s all open level, so total beginners can get involved without feeling out of place.
Saturday night turns things up another notch with a social dance party spread across two rooms, where salsa and kizomba keep the floor busy until midnight. Whether you’re there to sharpen your technique or just throw yourself into the Cuban groove, this is a weekend made for moving.
