Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

08 June 2026 – 14 June 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Sauna for Europe
Iglupark, Lennusdama 7, Tallinn
Monday, 8 June, from 7:45 pm
This Sauna Night premise is a debate on the future of Europe in a sauna, with direct sea access, hot showers and people who actually want to talk about federalist ideas and current European politics rather than avoid the subject entirely. Whether the headlines this week are cause for optimism or despair, there is no better setting to work through them. Spots are limited and drinks can be ordered on site.
To register, send payment and confirm by email at board@jefestonia.ee.
EYEHATEGOD Concert with Childbeater and HUKK
Paavli Kultuurivabrik, Paavli 7, Tallinn
Tuesday 9 June, from 7 pm
EYEHATEGOD comes to Tallinn and if you know the name you already know what you are in for — and if you don’t, consider this your introduction to one of the most uncompromising bands in the history of heavy music. Active since 1988, the New Orleans outfit are among the founding pillars of sludge metal, built on distorted, downtuned, slow-grinding guitars and a nihilistic worldview. Their live shows are legendary for exactly the reasons you would expect — unpredictable, intense, chaotic and the kind of experience where the line between stage and audience disappears entirely. Supporting are two of Estonia’s finest: Childbeater, the country’s first powerviolence band, whose two vocalists and relentless pace describe the horrors of everyday life, and HUKK, an Estonian stoner and doom rock outfit with psychedelic ambient tendencies.
Timuti 8 Live
Uus Laine, Kopli 4, Tallinn
Friday, 12 June from 8 pm
Timuti is back at Uus Laine, and the return promises to be louder, groovier, and more alive than ever. The concert starts at 10pm but then DJs take over to help you continue dancing the night away. With DJ YUNGI and Kalor Bagh closing out the night with a set of Baile Funk, originals, international edits, and everything in between, laced with the hypnotic pull of Bollywood, bhangra, and dhol. Come ready to dance, sing, jump, or whatever else feels right on the night.
Hardcore punk night
Ülase 12, Tallinn
Saturday, 13 June, from 6 pm
The night features five-band hardcore punk bands with an international lineup that covers Lima, Helsinki, Tallinn, and Pärnu. Headlining are DHK, a combative hardcore punk band from Lima, Peru, active since 2008 and fuelled equally by Discharge, Scandinavian hardcore and the underground Latin American countercultural movement of the 1980s. Supporting are Juggling Jugulars, a melodic but powerful DIY punk and hardcore outfit from Finland who have been at it since 1989 and show no signs of slowing down, alongside Tallinn hardcore outfit Hävitus, Pärnu hardcore band Vigri fresh off a brand new album release, and Tallinn crust act Väntajad.
KRS-one Live
Privè Live Club, Tallinn
Sunday, 14 June from 8pm
KRS-One arrives to Tallinn for his 2026 European Tour and for anyone who takes hip-hop seriously, this one needs no further introduction. Known as The Teacher and widely recognised as one of the architects of Boom-Bap, KRS-One has been one of the most important and uncompromising voices in the culture for decades, carrying classics like Sound of da Police and MC’s Act Like They Don’t Know with the same weight and relevance today as when they were first released. This is Golden Era hip-hop in its purest form: knowledge, consciousness, and authenticity on stage.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.