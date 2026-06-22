Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

22 June 2026 – 28 June 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Midsummer night at Stroomi
Stroomi Rand, Tallinn
Tuesday, 23 June, from 6pm
The midsummer evening kicks off at 6pm and runs until sunset – and probably a little longer, because Estonian summer sunsets are famously in no rush. The programme is exactly what a late-June beach evening should be: cold matcha drinks, a bonfire, social bingo, silent cartoons, laid-back music and the kind of atmosphere that makes whatever was stressing you out earlier feel almost offensively irrelevant.
Bring warm clothes, a friend and a vague plan for the rest of your life. The last one is optional, but recommended.
Duo Marinad, Tallinnfilm and Der Traktors concert
Pikk 43, Tallinn
Friday 26 June, from 7pm
The genre tags alone are worth the ticket: postmodernism, retro-futuristic post-pop and post-chanson – a line-up that has clearly decided prefixes should do most of the heavy lifting, and is entirely right about it.
Der Traktors bring post-chanson, which is exactly as intriguing as it sounds and probably best experienced without too much explanation. Tallinnfilm arrive with retro-futuristic post-pop, a description suggesting they have thought hard about where music has been and where it is politely refusing to go next. Duo Marinad round things off with postmodernism, which, by this stage of the evening, feels less like a genre and more like the only logical conclusion.
A Sultry Summer Night: Rossar & Kapten
Kadriorg Art Museum, Tallinn
Saturday, 27 June from 7pm
Kadriorg Art Museum opens its doors for an evening that has the good sense to let the setting do half the work, then fills the other half with music that needs no assistance.
Soprano Ksenia Rossar and pianist Kristi Kapten have built a programme around composers who understood that beauty and emotional precision are not in competition: Debussy, Chopin, Alma Mahler, Fanny Hensel, Nadia Boulanger and Kaija Saariaho. Romantic depth, impressionist delicacy and Nordic clarity share the hour, without any of them overstaying their welcome.
One hour, no interval and a museum that has hosted enough beautiful things to know exactly what it is doing. Summer evenings in Tallinn do not get much better than this.
Brazilian Midsummer Fest 4th Edition
EKKM, Kursi 5, Tallinn
Sunday, 28 June, from 12pm
The Brazilian Jaanipäeva Fest returns for its fourth edition, and the fact that it keeps coming back says plenty about the kind of afternoon this is. Entry is free, the table is generous and the menu leans fully into traditional Brazilian Festa Junina treats: pamonha, brigadeiro, canjica, corn cake, pé de moleque, caipirinha, quentão and Guaraná.
Because there is no Brazil without music, the afternoon also features live performances from Gira Duo, the Brazilian pair Rodrigo Manfrinatti and François Archanjo, who bring forró pé de serra and xote with the very specific intention of getting everyone on their feet.
The famous quadrilha, a traditional group dance, is open to absolutely everyone, regardless of experience – which is either reassuring or a warning, depending on your relationship with coordination. Whether you are Brazilian and feeling the pull of home, or simply curious what a Tallinn summer afternoon looks like when it borrows from another culture’s joy, this is a very good place to find out.
Violent Magic Orchestra and Ratkiller concert
Hungr, Peetri 6, Tallinn
Sunday, 28 June from 7pm
Violent Magic Orchestra make their Estonia debut at Hungr, and the name does its best to prepare you, though it probably cannot.
Formed in Japan, VMO operate at a junction that should not exist and somehow does: corpse paint and blast beats alongside techno, gabber, industrial and noise, all delivered through a 5,000W audiovisual system that has less in common with a concert than a controlled catastrophe. They have been described as Aphex Twin colliding with Mayhem, which is either the most alarming or the most exciting combination imaginable, depending on your listening history.
What VMO do live sits somewhere between rave, concert and immersive installation: large-scale visuals, aggressive sound design and the kind of intensity that makes the distinction between euphoria and extremity feel purely academic. Earplugs are available, but whether to use them is a philosophical question only you can answer.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.