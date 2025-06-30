Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

30 June – 06 July 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Canada Day
Põhjala Brewery, Peetri 5, Tallinn
Tuesday, 1 July, from 6:00PM
Canadians, Estonians and international friends are invited to raise a glass (or a pint) at Põhjala Brewery as Canada Day rolls into town with style and spirit. This free, all-welcome bash kicks off with a friendly game of road hockey – because what’s more Canadian than that?
Expect an evening packed with good vibes: the national anthem “O Canada”, speeches from Canadian Ambassador Laird Hindle and other guests, and plenty of food, drinks and dancing. With a mix of live music, notable faces and a buzzing crowd, it’s set to be a true maple-infused celebration – no passport required.
The event is free and open to all but attendees are encouraged to register in advance at: https://forms.gle/ThJ8RFq5KQNhAEfR6
Esto Gala
Lennusadam, Tallinn
Wednesday, 2 July, from 7:30PM
The crown jewel of the XIII Global Estonian Days ESTO 2025 – themed “Together” – lands on 3 July with a glittering Gala Evening at Tallinn’s Seaplane Harbour.
Hosted by journalist Neeme Raud, the night promises vintage flair and festive elegance, with a dinner by Maru Catering, dancing to the smooth sounds of Mart Sander’s Bel Etage orchestra – expect 1930s and ‘40s swing with a dash of Estonian charm – plus a few surprise performances to keep guests on their toes.
Arrive early to explore the museum’s atmospheric exhibition halls before the main event kicks off.
The dress code is festive – so no jeans allowed!
Open Air Practice Party
Lennusulps, Vesilennki 6, Tallinn
Wednesday, 2 July, from 8:00PM to 12.00 AM
Celebrate summer with rhythm, movement and good vibes at the Wednesday Open Air Dance Practice Party – a free alfresco gathering (weather permitting) at Lennusulps that brings together dancers of all levels.
Kicking off with a Bachata workshop, the evening flows into an open-air social with plenty of Bachata, salsa and kizomba. It’s all about community: beginners are warmly welcomed, and experienced dancers are encouraged to share the floor and the love.
If the weather doesn’t play ball, no worries – the party moves indoors to Bachata Studio Tallinn from 9:30pm, with just a €5 entry.
Entry to the outdoor practice is free and attendees can support the organisers by joining the pre-party classes.
Ferment x Suvila: Grand Opening
Peetri 6, Tallinn
Thursday, 3 July, from 6:00PM until late
After a month-long makeover, the Noblessner-based Suvila is back – this time with Ferment, a deliciously bold new concept dreamt up by two friends (one Estonian, one Australian) with a shared obsession for fermentation and handcrafted bites.
Just in time for Laulupidu weekend, Ferment launches its full summer menu: think signature pastas and pizzas, vibrant tapas, cracking cocktails and well-priced wines – all served up with Suvila’s signature laid-back charm.
Expect bold flavours, warm vibes and a celebration of all things slow-made and soul-fed.
Modern Car Event by LTWS
Haven Kakumäe, Tallinn
Saturday, 5 July, from 1.00 PM to 10.00 PM
Rolling into Haven Kakumäe, Statement will line the marina with 120 hand-picked custom build cars from Estonia and beyond – each ride a jaw-dropping fusion of bold design, personal flair and pure craftsmanship.
Expect more than just chrome and curves: the day features street food, curated tunes, exclusive merch and “showdowns” – live interviews with car owners sharing the stories behind their builds. It’s a stylish collision of cars, culture and community.
