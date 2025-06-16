Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

16 June – 22 June 2025
Wednesday Open Air Practice Party
Lennusulps, Vesilennki 6, Tallinn
Wednesday 18 June from 20.00 to 00.00
Each Wednesday in June, Bachata Studio Tallinn hosts an open-air dance practice event, welcoming dancers of all levels to improve their skills and enjoy a social evening of music and movement. Taking place at Lennusadam or indoors at Bachata Studio in case of bad weather, the event features a bachata workshop from 20:00 to 21:30, followed by social dancing until midnight. The gatherings are beginner-friendly, with experienced dancers encouraged to support newcomers in a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere.
Entry to the outdoor practice is free and attendees can support the organizers by joining the pre-party classes.
Private Tallinn Bay Cruise
Noblessner marina, pier C, Tallinn
Monday 16 June from 19:00 to 21:00
For a truly memorable summer experience, consider a private cruise on Tallinn Bay aboard the Bavaria 46. Known for offering some of the most breathtaking views of the city, the sea provides a unique perspective of the city and natural beauty. The two-hour sail invites guests to take in sweeping views of Tallinn’s historic skyline, bathed in the warm glow of the setting sun. As daylight fades and the sea reflects the evening light, the cruise becomes a peaceful escape from the everyday. This experience is perfect for escaping the daily routine and enjoying the calm of the water with friends or family. The Bavaria 46 accommodates up to 15 people, with a total price of €430, including the cleaning fee.
Drink and draw
Estonia pst 5, Tallinn
Wednesday 18 June from 18.30 to 21.00
For those looking to unwind creatively, a relaxed figure drawing session at Estonia Pst. 5 offers 2.5 hours of artistic inspiration in a friendly and laid-back setting. With a live model, chill music and a welcoming atmosphere, this event is perfect for all skill levels — no instructor, just pure and social sketching fun. Materials are available on site, but you’re welcome to bring your own.
Seating is limited to 25, so arriving early is recommended otherwise you will have to sit on the floor! Tickets are €10 online or €15 — cash only — at the door . Each session includes a free welcome drink, courtesy of Tuletorn.
Out of respect for the environment and the model’s privacy, photography is not allowed while the model is on stage.
AI Coffee Morning with Karl Grabbi
Tehnopol Mäealuse 2/4 büroohoone, A korpus, 3. korrus, Tallinn
Thursday 19 June from 9.30 to 13.30
On June 19 Tehnopol in Tallinn hosts an inspiring AI Coffee Morning — a unique gathering where fresh coffee meets fresh thinking. This event brings together innovators, entrepreneurs and AI professionals for a morning of meaningful conversation around the future of AI scaling and governance, led by internationally recognized expert Karl Herbert Grabbi. From an insightful keynote and fireside chat to a curated roundtable discussion, this is more than just a breakfast meetup — it’s a chance to explore how we can build AI companies that are both globally scalable and ethically grounded.
Attendance is free, but pre-registration is required.
Midsummer Outdoor House Music Fiesta
Peatus, Tallinn
Saturday 21 June from 21.00 until late
On the evening before Jaanipäev, Peatus in Telliskivi will transform into an open-air dance party, setting the festive tone with a Latin house-themed pre-holiday celebration. Venezuelan DJ Ponc3 will headline the night, delivering high-energy beats under the stars. The event promises entertainment, drink specials, surprises and a vibrant outdoor atmosphere. The party aims to kick off the Jaanipäev spirit in true summer style.
Tickets are available at €6 — €8 at the door — and student tickets at €5.
