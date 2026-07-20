Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

20 July 2026 – 26 July 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Board Game Club: Bonanza
Mabrik Board Games Club, Tuukri 50, Tallinn
Tuesday, 21 July, from 5pm
Every Tuesday, Board Game Bonanza does exactly what it says on the tin: tabletop games take over, with no rival events to distract from the dice-rolling action. Entry is free, and players can explore the club’s entire collection or bring a favourite from home.
Chances are, though, it is already on the shelves. Staff can explain the rules and help set things up. Check in at reception to claim a table, or contact Mabrik in advance to reserve one. Walk-ins are welcome, but tables are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Courtyard Concerts: Old Town
The courtyard of Gustav Adolf Grammar School’s sports hall, Tallinn
Wednesday 22 July, from 7pm
This is the kind of evening that reminds you what Tallinn’s Old Town is for: not simply admiring, but wandering through and following whatever catches your ear. The premise is pleasingly simple. Raul and Carlos Ukareda turn a small courtyard concert into a trip to Tennessee, no boarding pass required.
Armed with two guitars, they move between blues, country, soul, rock and roll and folk, playing mostly original material alongside a few borrowed songs that have earned their place. Some come with personal stories, if the musicians feel like sharing them. Live music in an Old Town courtyard on a summer evening? Cities do not offer much better than that.
Miss World Estonia Grand Final Gala
Kadriorg Art Museum, Tallinn
Saturday 25 July, from 7pm
Miss World Estonia selects the country’s official representative for Miss World, the world’s oldest and most prestigious international beauty pageant. This year’s finale brings ten contestants to the stage for presentation, fashion and evening-gown rounds, with live performances by mezzo-soprano Maria Kodratjeva and Finnish rapper Niki.
Five titles will be awarded: Face of Beauty Estonia 2026, Miss Interglobal Estonia 2026, Top Model of the World Estonia 2027, Miss Intercontinental Estonia 2026 and the evening’s headline crown, Miss World Estonia 2026. Kadriorg provides a suitably grand setting for the occasion, as Estonia’s next representative on the world stage is chosen.
Art Walk
Kumu Museum, Tallinn
Sunday, 26 July, from 3pm
Kumu’s monthly Art Walk offers a free, drop-in introduction to Estonian art in English. Held on the last Sunday of every month at 3pm, each tour explores one of the exhibitions at Estonia’s largest art museum, led by a guide who knows how to turn art history into a conversation rather than a lecture.
This month’s focus is the permanent exhibition Landscapes of Identity: Estonian Art 1700–1945, which follows Estonian art through two turbulent centuries. Estonian, Baltic German and Russian traditions meet and overlap as a culture gradually finds and defines its identity. No booking, no fuss. Just turn up.
Ülemiste City Outdoor Cinema
Ülemiste Community Centre, Tallinn
From Tuesday, 28 July to Thursday, 10 September
Ülemiste City’s outdoor cinema launches its summer season on 28 July with a classic requiring little introduction: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, screened on the roof of the Ülemiste Community Centre. The film begins around 45 minutes after sunset, leaving plenty of time to find a spot and take in the view before the adventure gets under way.
Rain or strong winds will move the screening indoors, with ticket holders notified of any change. The series continues on 1 and 25 August and 3 September, before wrapping up on 10 September as part of Ülemiste City Day. Expect a crowd-pleasing mix of adventure, romance and horror classics.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.