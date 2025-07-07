Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

07 July – 13 July 2025
Every week we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it's time to plan your week with purpose.
Medieval Days Festival
Tallinn Old Town
From Friday, 11 July to Sunday, 13 July
Tallinn’s Medieval Days turn the city’s UNESCO-listed Old Town into a lively, immersive celebration of the Middle Ages. The event invites locals and visitors to step back in time, with streets filled with costumed townsfolk, bustling market stalls, minstrels and knights in armor. Artisans demonstrate centuries-old crafts like blacksmithing, weaving and pottery, while stages host medieval music, folk dances and theatrical performances. Highlights include parades, sword-fighting shows and workshops for children and adults alike.
Many of the Medieval Days’ workshops and guided visits are free of charge and open to all, though some require tickets and advance registration due to limited space.
Tallinn Maritime Days
Various locations in Tallinn
From Friday, 11 July to Sunday, 13 July
The Tallinn Maritime Days is Estonia’s biggest maritime and family festival, turning the capital into a lively celebration of its seafaring roots. The action unfolds across three main hubs: the Old City Harbour Cruise Area, the Seaplane Harbour (Lennusadam) and the Noblessner Port Quarter.
Each offers its own vibe, with everything from port-to-port sea taxis and ship tours to live music, kids’ zones, craft markets and historical displays. As a UNESCO City of Music and a key Baltic Sea port, Tallinn embraces its maritime past – and this festival is one of summer’s standout highlights.
Most events during Tallinn Sea Days are free of charge, but some concerts, boat tours and special activities require tickets or advance registration.
Serata Aperativo: Italian Evening
Gin Spot Bar, Telliskivi 60/2, Tallinn
Thursday, 10 July from 7.00 PM to 01.00 AM
Experience a summer evening in central Tallinn featuring the flavors and rhythms of Italy. Guests can enjoy a tasting of five high-quality olive oils, paired with specially prepared Italian snacks and a cocktail combining Gin Queens with olive oil. Merily Peterson, an olive oil taster trained in Italy, will offer guidance on how to identify good-quality oils. The event also includes live performances by Italian singer Maurizio D’Agapito, followed by an Italo Disco dance session.
Medieval Historical Tour
Viru Väravad, Viru 23, Tallinn
Friday, 11 July from 2.00 PM
As part of the Medieval Days festival, the “Churches, Monasteries and Religious Life in Medieval Reval” tour offers a unique look into Tallinn’s medieval spiritual heritage. The English-language tour is led by lady Aliis Hazelhurst Palo and starts at the Viru Gates. Participants explore the roles of monasteries and churches, learn about the beginnings of bookmaking in Reval, and discover early chronicles that reveal life in medieval Tallinn.
The event is free but requires pre-registration.
Pop Art guided Tour at PoCo
PoCo Museum, Rotermanni 2, Tallinn
Wednesday, 9 July from 5.30 PM to 7.00 PM
Step into the spotlight at PoCo – the Pop Culture Museum – and join a guided tour that’s as entertaining as it is enlightening. Led by a lively guide, you’ll uncover the stories behind iconic artworks, music legends, film favourites and digital culture moments that shaped generations.
Explore interactive exhibits, snap a few selfies and get the inside scoop on the pop icons who changed the game. Fun, fascinating and perfect for all ages, this tour brings PoCo’s vibrant world to life.
