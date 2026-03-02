Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

02 March 2026 – 08 March 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Terminal Shorts III – Documentary Shorts Screening
Terminal Records&Bar, Telliskivi 60/2, Tallinn
Thursday, 05 March, from 7 PM
The short film screenings are back and this time the spotlight is on short documentaries that prove you don’t need long films to leave feeling different. Expect powerful portraits of reality, intimate stories and strong emotions.
Bring your friends, grab a seat and settle in for an evening of meaningful cinema. To make the evening even better, the filmmakers will be there in person, joining the screening for a short Q&A session — giving you the chance to ask questions, dive deeper into their stories and hear what really happened behind the scenes.
International Women’s Day
Park Inn by Radisson Meriton Conference & Spa Hotel, Paldiski maantee 4, Tallinn
Sunday, 08 March, from 3.30 PM
International Women’s Day gets a warm, colourful twist as Indian Estonian Women’s Sõprus celebrates its second year of gathering women across cultures. This is the evening to dress boldly in national or traditional attire, bringing your story with you (wherever you are from). The day opens with meaningful conversations around women’s health and wellbeing, including a holistic look at menopause, encouraging openness, shared learning and supportive dialogue. After a relaxed tea and snack break, the atmosphere turns hands-on with a calming Estonian craft activity, inviting everyone to slow down and create together,with no experience needed. The celebration then lifts into rhythm and movement with cultural dance performances that honour diversity, joy and the empowering spirit of women united.
Spanish Welcome Tour at Niguliste Museum
Niguliste Museum, Niguliste 3, Tallinn
Friday 06 March, from 2.30 PM
Step into a thousand years of art and devotion with a short guided tour in Spanish of the exhibition “Dives Toletana. Treasures of Toledo Cathedral from the Middle Ages to El Greco.” For the first time in Estonia, original works by El Greco and rare masterpieces from Toledo Cathedral travel north, opening a door to one of Spain’s most extraordinary sacred collections. From Visigoth spirituality to Islamic geometric refinement, from soaring Gothic forms to Renaissance humanism, the exhibition reveals layer upon layer of living heritage preserved within the cathedral’s walls.
CABARET OF SOMEWHAT UNUSUAL COMEDY
Juhan Kuusi Dokfoto Keskus, Tallinn
Saturday, 07 March from 7.30 PM
If you’re craving something delightfully oddball, Cabaret of Somewhat Unusual Comedy serves up exactly that – a free-spirited mix of theatre, humour and character-driven chaos, all anchored by Aime the Storyteller and her ever-growing cast of quirks.
This one-woman whirlwind sees Aime slip between personas with enviable ease: the No-Nonsense Girl Next Door, the impeccably polite Space Alien, Shakespearean Actor George, and a handful of others who arrive brimming with opinions, anxieties and unexpected charm. They may have stepped out of Aime’s poetry, but this is no gentle recital. It’s more like a theatrical kaleidoscope, shifting tone, tempo and temperament before you’ve even settled in your seat.
An Estonian performance artist, writer and visual creator, Aime brings her latest solo adventure to the stage drawing heavily from her poetry collection Coffee Mornings with Angels. The result? A cabaret that’s warm, weird, witty – and impossible not to enjoy.
Sip & Paint Our City
Kartul, Kopli 16, Tallinn
Tuesday, 03 March from 7 PM
With Estonia’s Independence Day still lingering in the air, this cozy sip and paint evening offers a softer way to celebrate the city we all call home. Inspired by Tallinn’s winter atosphere, the session invites you to slow down, step out of your routine and see familiar streets through different eyes, brush in hand and wine glass nearby. No artistic résumé is required since you’ll be guided step by step.
All materials are included, along with one glass of wine, with a non alcoholic option available, so you can simply arrive and settle in. Spots are limited, the vibe is warm and the plan is simple: sip, wander, paint and connect. Come solo or bring a friend and let Tallinn appear in your own colours.
