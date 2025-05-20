Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

Not sure where to be this week? In partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
English guided tour at PoCo Museum
PoCo Museum, Rotermanni 2
Tuesday 20 May, 18.00-19.30
Get your pop art fix at PoCo! This fun, 90-minute guided tour (in English) dives into the bold, bright world of pop art – packed with stories, symbols and surprises. It’s perfect for expats, locals and curious visitors, and totally family-friendly too. Kids under 11 go free, and there’s a €12 ticket for students, teens (12–18) and seniors. Standard tickets are €22. Spaces are limited, so don’t hang about!
Global Photowalk
Müürivahe 40, Tallinn
Sunday 25 May, 14.00-16.30
Snap, stroll, socialise! Join a laid-back “Photowalk” – the perfect way to explore the city, meet new people and snap some great shots along the way. Whether you’re a total beginner or a seasoned pro, all you need is your phone or camera and a sense of curiosity. It’s just €2 to join, but spots are limited, so make sure to register in advance!
Latitude59
Kultuurikatel, Tallinn
21–23 May
Estonia’s biggest startup and tech bash is back! Latitude59 is set to bring over 3,500 attendees to Tallinn, including over 800 investors and over 900 hand-picked startups from 65 countries. The 2025 theme, “Integrity & Perspective”, puts the spotlight on responsible innovation and global teamwork. Expect a jam-packed agenda with interactive sessions, top-tier networking and the €500k L59 Pitch Competition. Entrepreneurs, investors and tech trailblazers – this one’s for you. Tickets are available now on the Latitude59 website.
Rooftop party
Valukoja 10, 9th floor
Friday 23 May, 17.00 until late
Tropical rooftop vibes incoming! Get ready for sunset sounds and hypnotic beats as DJs spin Afro House, Minimal Techno, Deep and Progressive House high above the city. Let the music carry you as the sky turns gold – each set is its own journey. On the decks: Estonia’s Ken Dark, Chile’s Tumbaco and Latvia’s Adam Blake, all bringing serious heat. Tickets are €5 online and at the door until 20:00, then €10 after. 21+ only, so don’t forget your ID!
Queens of Velvet: Burlesque show
Velvet Music Salon, Bombay Club
Friday 23 May, 22.00-00.30
Glamour. Tease. Drama. “Queens of Velvet” is bringing the heat with a dazzling night of burlesque brilliance. Expect nine sizzling acts from three internationally acclaimed queens, serving everything from Parisian chic to Estonian edge. It’s all seduction, sparkle and show-stopping flair in an intimate setting you won’t forget. 21+ only – this one’s strictly for grown-ups.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.