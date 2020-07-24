England and Scotland lift the mandatory quarantine requirement for people arriving from Estonia

The government of the United Kingdom and the Scottish government have lifted the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine requirement for people arriving in England and Scotland from Estonia.
From Tuesday, 28 July, people arriving in England and Scotland from Estonia will no longer have to self-quarantine for 14 days; this also applies to people arriving in England from Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Earlier in July, the UK foreign office exempted over 70 countries and territories from the self-quarantine requirement.
According to Sky News, among the countries not on the list were the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China. Spain, even though it has seen a sharp spike in the new coronavirus cases, remains on the exempt list.
The list of exempted countries is available on the British foreign office website. The foreign office also points out that people will need to self-isolate if they visited or made a transit stop in a country that is not on the list in the 14 days before one arrives in England.
There are separate regulations for Wales and Northern Ireland. Neither of them allow people coming from Estonia to enter their territories without the 14-day self-quarantine requirement.
Cover: A sunset in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland. Photo by Peter Cordes on Unsplash.