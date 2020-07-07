People arriving in Estonia from seven countries have to self-quarantine

As of 6 July, people arriving in Estonia from seven countries – Bulgaria, Croatia, Luxembourg, Portugal, Sweden, Romania and the Czech Republic – will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Starting from 6 July, passengers travelling to Estonia from Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Norway, Poland, France, Malta, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Switzerland, Denmark, Hungary and the United Kingdom will not have to self-isolate.
For people arriving from the rest of the world, the mandatory self-isolation still currently applies.
The information about European Union states and self-isolation requirements is updated every Friday.
The Estonian government continues to discuss the recommendation of the Council of the European Union regarding opening borders to passengers from third countries.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the foreign ministry strongly advises against travel, except for European countries where the rate of infection is below 16 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and where mandatory self-isolation on return does not apply.
The Estonian foreign ministry also points out that countries can change their conditions for entry and stay at short notice. For more detailed information on the conditions of the destination country, the ministry recommends contacting the representation or the relevant authorities of the country.
Cover: Tallinn Airport. Photo by Tallinn Airport.