Estonia to open its borders to 16 countries without the quarantine requirement

Estonia is on 1 June opening its borders to the Schengen free movement area, the United Kingdom and Ireland; for the citizens of 16 countries, the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waved.
The Estonian foreign minister, Urmas Reinsalu, on 28 May announced that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are opening their borders to the Schengen free movement area plus the United Kingdom and Ireland.
From 1 June onwards, the citizens of Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland can enter Estonia without the requirement of a 14-day quarantine.
The citizens of these countries where there are more coronavirus cases – Sweden, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Portugal, Malta, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark – can also enter Estonia, but they will be subjected to the 14-day quarantine.
The opening of Estonia’s borders does not mean the Estonian citizens and residents can travel to these countries as of yet.
Reinsalu said, however, that this may change soon as all European countries are contemplating opening their borders.
Estonia will every Friday revisit the list of the countries to whom the country’s borders are open. “The entry ban from third countries will remain in effect,” Reinsalu asserted.
He also added that the opening of the borders isn’t a call for international travel. “It’s reasonable to move around step by step in a narrower perimeter around your house,” he noted.
Cover: Soomaa National Park in Estonia. Photo by Sven Zacek.